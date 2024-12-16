Anton Forsberg Misses Road Trip
3 weeks agoOttawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (undisclosed) will not be with the squad as the team begins a nine-game road trip with Tuesday's visit to Seattle. Forberg was scheduled to start Saturday's matchup against Pittsburgh, but he tweaked something prior to the game and is forced to miss some time. The 32-year-old has managed two shutouts in 11 starts this season but carries a losing record. He has gone 4-6-0 with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. Ottawa has called up Leevi Merilainen from the minors to work as Linus Ullmark's backup during Forsberg's absence.
Source: Steve Warne
Source: Steve Warne