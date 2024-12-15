Anthony Stolarz Placed On Injured Reserve
3 weeks agoToronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (lower body) was placed on Injured Reserve on Sunday. He was hurt in a contest against Anaheim this week and will now be ineligible until Dec. 20. Joseph Woll looks set for a heavy workload during Stolarz's absence in the Maple Leafs crease, with Dennis Hildeby working as his backup. Woll has been a strong fantasy option the entire campaign, posting an 8-4-0 record with the Maple Leafs. He has allowed 2.24 goals with a .918 save percentage and one shutout.
Source: ESPN
