Derek Carr 16 mins ago

Ruled Out, Spencer Rattler To Make Another Start In Week 18

Alvin Kamara 21 mins ago

Doubtful To Play In Season Finale

Kyren Williams 26 mins ago

To Be Rested In Week 18

Cooper Kupp 32 mins ago

Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp Won't Play Against Seahawks

Matthew Stafford 37 mins ago

Rams To Sit Matthew Stafford In Week 18

Drake Maye 46 mins ago

Questionable For Week 18

Darnell Mooney 2 hours ago

Questionable For Week 18

Tony Pollard 2 hours ago

A Game-Time Decision For Week 18

Will Levis 2 hours ago

Starting In Week 18

Joe Flacco 2 hours ago

Anthony Richardson Out, Joe Flacco Starting In Week 18

Brock Purdy 4 hours ago

49ers Downplay Brock Purdy's Elbow Injury

Jack Eichel 7 hours ago

Tallies Two Helpers On Thursday

Alex DeBrincat 8 hours ago

Tallies Three Points On Thursday

Jonathan Quick 8 hours ago

Leads The Way On Thursday

Scott Wedgewood 8 hours ago

Leaves Thursday's Game Early

Thatcher Demko 8 hours ago

Dealing With Back Spasms

Victor Hedman 8 hours ago

Departs Thursday's Game Early

Joel Embiid 18 hours ago

Will Play On Thursday Night

Trae Young 19 hours ago

Questionable Friday With A Hand Contusion

Jaxson Hayes 19 hours ago

Will Start Thursday Against The Trail Blazers

Cody Martin 19 hours ago

Might Miss Friday's Game

Brandon Miller 19 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday

Jalen Johnson 19 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Lakers

LaMelo Ball 19 hours ago

Tagged As Questionable For Friday

Draymond Green 19 hours ago

Will Be Available Thursday Against Philadelphia

Stephen Curry 19 hours ago

Probable Thursday Night

Zach Edey 19 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Kings

Gabe Vincent 20 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Night

Aaron Gordon 20 hours ago

Listed As Out Friday Against San Antonio

Pete Alonso 20 hours ago

Angels "Looking At" Pete Alonso

Anthony Davis 20 hours ago

Ruled Out Against The Trail Blazers

Andrew Wiggins 20 hours ago

Added To The Injury Report

Maxi Kleber 20 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against Cleveland

P.J. Washington 20 hours ago

Could Play Friday Against The Cavaliers

Cam Thomas 20 hours ago

Active On Thursday

Miles McBride 20 hours ago

Questionable For Friday's Matchup In Oklahoma City

Jalen Brunson 20 hours ago

Questionable For Friday Against The Thunder

AJ Green 21 hours ago

Skips Thursday's Game

Noah Clowney 21 hours ago

Unavailable On Thursday

George Kittle 21 hours ago

Upgrades To Full Practice On Thursday

Deebo Samuel Sr. 22 hours ago

Misses Thursday's Practice

Clayton Keller 22 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Thursday

Brock Purdy 22 hours ago

Misses Another Practice

Anton Forsberg 22 hours ago

Rejoins Senators Lineup

Artem Zub 22 hours ago

Back In Senators Lineup Thursday

Alvin Kamara 22 hours ago

Kendre Miller Miss Another Practice

Marc-Edouard Vlasic 22 hours ago

Ready For Season Debut On Thursday

A.J. Brown 22 hours ago

DeVonta Smith Listed As DNPs Again On Thursday

Jared Spurgeon 22 hours ago

Out On Thursday

Martin Fehervary 22 hours ago

Good To Go Thursday

Zachary L'Heureux 23 hours ago

Suspended For Three Games

Jalen Hurts 23 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday

Chris Olave 23 hours ago

Practices In Full Again On Thursday

Justice Hill 23 hours ago

Ruled Out For Week 18

Darnell Mooney 23 hours ago

Drake London, Darnell Mooney Added To Injury Report

Ladd McConkey 23 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday

William Eklund 1 day ago

Ruled Out For Thursday

Jake Walman 1 day ago

To Remain Out For Fifth Consecutive Game

Samuel Ersson 1 day ago

Labeled As Day-To-Day

Valeri Nichushkin 1 day ago

Out On Thursday

Kirill Kaprizov 1 day ago

Likely Out For At Least Two More Games

Auston Matthews 1 day ago

Remains Out On Thursday

Darcy Kuemper 1 day ago

Logs 33-Save Shutout Against Devils

Xander Schauffele 2 days ago

Hoping To Find Success Again At Majors In 2025

Chris Kirk 2 days ago

Starts 2025 Defending The Sentry Title

Max Homa 2 days ago

Hopes To Rebound After Disappointing 2024 Season

Nick Dunlap 2 days ago

Looks To Build On Impressive Rookie Season

Collin Morikawa 2 days ago

Heads To The Sentry After Excellent 2024 Season

PGA 2 days ago

Sungjae Im Hoping To Start 2025 Season Strongly At The Sentry

Russell Henley 2 days ago

Closes Out 2024 Season Strong

Jason Day 2 days ago

Looks Ahead To 2025 Season At The Sentry

Akshay Bhatia 2 days ago

To Repeat Last Year’s Sentry Performance?

Ludvig Aberg 2 days ago

Returns To The Sentry

Jesús Luzardo 2 days ago

Jesus Luzardo Feeling 100 Percent

Maverick McNealy 2 days ago

Making First Career Start At Kapalua

Corey Conners 2 days ago

Making Third Consecutive Start At Kapalua

Viktor Hovland 2 days ago

A Gametime Decision For Year's First Event

Tony Finau 2 days ago

Making Sixth Start At Kapalua After Rumor-Filled Offseason

Justin Thomas 2 days ago

Looks To Get Off To Fast Start In 2025 At Kapalua

Jason Robertson 2 days ago

Tallies Three Points In Victory

Patrick Cantlay 3 days ago

Looks For Hot Start In 2025

Sam Burns 3 days ago

In Top Form Ahead of Kapalua

Cameron Young 3 days ago

Needs To Avoid Bad Rounds In Hawaii

Sahith Theegala 3 days ago

Looking For Big 2025 Start In Hawaii

Hideki Matsuyama 3 days ago

Always A Threat In Hawaii

Billy Horschel 3 days ago

Seeks To Build Off Great 2024 Campaign

Jack Flaherty 4 days ago

Orioles Interested In Reunion With Jack Flaherty

Alex Bregman 4 days ago

Tigers "All-In" On Alex Bregman

Trevor Williams 4 days ago

Returning To Washington On Two-Year Deal

Josh Bell 5 days ago

Returning To Washington