Amon-Ra St. Brown Catches Long TD In Big Outing
3 weeks agoDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a 66-yard touchdown pass as part of a very productive statistical game in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. St. Brown hauled in 14 passes for 193 receiving yards and a score on 18 targets. His 14 catches were a season-high and his 18 targets tied for his season lead. The talented wide receiver took advantage of his many looks and his long catch and run for a TD in what turned out to be a huge performance during the fantasy playoffs. It was the first game with a touchdown for St. Brown in his last four outings as he bounced back in a big way for fantasy managers.
Source: ESPN
