Ameer Abdullah Carries Hot Streak, Big Receiving Role Into Week 17
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah has quietly been one of the more impactful running backs in fantasy football over the last two weeks, and he'll look to build on his hot streak during this Sunday's Week 17 contest against the New Orleans Saints. Over the Raiders' last two contests, Abdullah has played fewer than half of the offensive snaps but still managed to total 46 rushing yards, 12 catches, 105 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Despite operating as the Raiders' No. 2 running back, he ranks as the overall RB11 in PPR leagues during that two-week span. While we can't bank on Abdullah finding the end zone for a third week in a row, we do like his odds against a Saints defense that has allowed the most rushing touchdowns in 2024. Plus, he should continue to thrive as a pass-catcher, which has been Abdullah's specialty throughout his entire career. New Orleans is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2024, and managers could certainly justify deploying him as a mid-range RB3 amidst his hot stretch of games.
Source: RotoBaller
