Ameer Abdullah Nears 150 Yards Before Injuring Foot
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (foot) rushed for 115 yards on 20 carries during Sunday's Week 17 win over the New Orleans Saints. He also caught three of his four targets for an additional 32 yards through the air. Abdullah managed to approach the century-and-a-half mark for total scrimmage yards despite playing just three quarters. He registered his final touch on the first play of the fourth quarter, then proceeded to injure his foot. The Raiders listed him as questionable, but he did not return to the contest. Between Weeks 15 and 16, Abdullah ranked as the overall RB11 in PPR leagues, but it seemed like most of his value came from his pass-catching role and nose for the end zone. That wasn't the case in Week 17, though, as the majority of his fantasy points came from raw rushing yards. In fact, he didn't score a touchdown, and he also had his lowest receiving contributions since Week 14. His volume and efficiency allowed him to rank as the overall RB5 in PPR leagues for Week 17 so far, and he should be able to still rank inside the top-12 range once the rest of this week's games wrap up. In one of the bigger surprises of the 2024 season, if Abdullah can get healthy in time for Week 18, he'll likely rank as a solid RB2 option with significant upside against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Source: RotoBaller
