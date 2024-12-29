Amari Cooper Snags Long Touchdown In Win
1 week agoBuffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper caught three passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in the team's 40-14 win over the New York Jets. The veteran's highlight play was a 30-yard jump-ball touchdown over a New York defender. Despite one of his best games in a Bills uniform, the move to Buffalo hasn't benefited Cooper's fantasy value. His three targets trailed Keon Coleman (seven) and Khalil Shakir (six). The Bills secured the number two seed in the AFC and face the New England Patriots in Week 18.
Source: RotoBaller
