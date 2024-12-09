Alvin Kamara Has Inefficient Showing In Win
2 days agoNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara handled 17 carries for 44 rushing yards and caught all five of his targets for 35 receiving yards in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants. His rushing and scrimmage yard totals were his lowest since his dismal Week 7 game against the Broncos, and his touchdown drought extends to a sixth game. Seven of Kamara's rushing attempts resulted in negative yardage against a run defense that had allowed 5.04 yards per carry coming into the game. Kamara's five receptions were the most on the team, making it the seventh game this season that he has either led or tied for the lead in that category. With quarterback Derek Carr (hand, head) ailing, Kamara's potential will take a hit in the Saints' Week 15 matchup against the Commanders. When Carr was sidelined for three weeks with an oblique injury earlier this season, Kamara averaged 14.7 PPR points per game.
Source: NFL.com
