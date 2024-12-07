Alvin Kamara Gets Juicy Matchup In Week 14
4 days agoNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is set up for a big game in Week 14 against the New York Giants. The Giants allow the second-highest yards per carry (5.04) and the fifth-most PPR points per game to opposing running backs. Kamara ranks third in touches per game (22.1), and he will see plenty of action again on Sunday as the Saints are short on playmakers. Backup Jamaal Williams has been ineffective in his role, and Kendre Miller (hamstring) is listed as questionable. The Saints have been down multiple receivers for weeks, including top options Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee). The most recent blow came in Week 13 when Taysom Hill (knee) suffered a season-ending injury, robbing New Orleans of another weapon. Since quarterback Derek Carr returned from injury in Week 9, Kamara has seen the most total targets, and he should be among the team's leaders in the category in Week 14. Starting Kamara against the Giants is as easy of a decision as it gets for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
