Alvin Kamara Gets In The End Zone But Leaves With Injury
3 weeks agoNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (groin) handled five carries for 12 yards and reeled in 4-of-5 targets for another 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Washington Commanders. The veteran RB couldn't get anything going on the ground this afternoon but salvaged his day with a sweet one-handed 21-yard TD snag. Kamara has now put up mediocre rushing lines in back-to-back games, but the more significant issue here is his groin injury. The 29-year-old is considered day-to-day after his post-game MRI and is undoubtedly a candidate to be monitored over the coming few days. Fortunately, New Orleans will get an extra day of rest this week, which bodes well for the Tennessee product, as they have a matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 16. With the team's first practice of the week scheduled for Thursday, expect an update on him by then at the latest.
Source: Nick Underhill
