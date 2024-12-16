Alim McNeill Done For Rest Of Week 15
3 weeks agoDetroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Bills. It hasn't been a good day for the Lions defense, with Carlton Davis III (jaw) and Khalil Dorsey (ankle) both also suffering game-ending injuries. There is long-term concern regarding McNeill's health, with the 24-year-old totaling 3.5 sacks entering Week 15. If he isn't available versus the Chicago Bears in Week 16, Levi Onwuzurike could see more work.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter