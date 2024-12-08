Alexander Mattison Inactive Against Buccaneers
3 days agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) is officially inactive for Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had been listed as questionable after logging three limited practices in a row, but the expectation all along was that he would not be able to suit up. With both Mattison and Zamir White (quadricep) sidelined for the third consecutive week, the Raiders will turn to Ameer Abdullah as their primary running back. Sincere McCormick should also continue to carve out a solid workload against the Bucs.
Source: Las Vegas Raiders
