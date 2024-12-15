Alexander Canario Having Success In Dominican Winter League
3 weeks agoChicago Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario is hitting well in the Dominican Winter League, with his slashline now up to .321/.413/.604 with four home runs in 63 plate appearances. Canario finished 2023 as the Cubs 11th-ranked prospect, but has since fallen outside the top 30. The 24-year-old has briefly seen the majors in each of the last two seasons, and while he's 12-for-42 (.286) with a pair of home runs, the 42.2% strikeout rate that came with it is unacceptable. The good news is that the strikeouts might be something he's working on over the winter, currently with an 8:9 BB:K for the Cibaenas. The Cubs already have a crowded outfield, but with Cody Bellinger likely on the move, it could help free up the logjam a bit so that Canario could end up at least being a bench bat for the Cubs in 2025. If that were the case, he wouldn't move the needle for fantasy, but if he were able to somehow crack the starting roster, his power would be something for managers to consider.
Source: Baseball Reference
