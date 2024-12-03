Alex Highsmith Expected To Return In Week 14
3 days agoPittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) is fully expected to play in Week 14 on Sunday against the division-rival Cleveland Browns, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. Highsmith has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, but he should be back on the field this weekend for a ball-hawking Steelers defense against Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, who just threw for nearly 500 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions (two pick-sixes) in the Monday night loss to the Denver Broncos. The 27-year-old Highsmith has already missed six games in 2024 due to injury and will be a very shaky IDP fantasy play if he's back this Sunday. In six games, he has 19 tackles (11 solo), three sacks, four tackles for loss and 10 QB hits. The Steelers defense/special teams unit should be a must-start against Cleveland, regardless of Highsmith's status.
Source: NFL.com
