Alex Cobb Agrees With Tigers On One-Year Deal
2 days agoFree-agent veteran right-hander Alex Cobb agreed with the Detroit Tigers on an undisclosed one-year deal on Monday, according to sources. The contract is pending a physical. The Tigers had been looking for a cheap one-year deal for a starting pitcher this offseason, and they'll land on the 37-year-old Cobb, who has familiarity with president of baseball operations Scott Harris from their time together with the San Francisco Giants. Cobb began 2024 with San Fran but then joined the Cleveland Guardians in the second half, but he appeared in just 16 1/3 regular-season innings due to multiple injuries. He was good when healthy, though, with a 2.76 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in his three starts. Cobb has the track record to be a solid midrange starter for Detroit, but he's injury-prone late in his career and doesn't strike out many batters, limiting his fantasy upside.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
