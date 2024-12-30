Alec Pierce With A Big Day In Week 17 Loss
2 weeks agoIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce caught six of nine targets for 122 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-33 loss to the Giants. Both the target and catch totals were season highs, while it was the third time the speedy wideout has gone over 100 yards in a game this season. Although the 24-year-old is the third option behind Josh Downs and Michael Pittman Jr. with just 35 receptions on the year, he leads the Colts in receiving yards (767) and reception TDs (6) thanks to his league-leading average depth of target (aDOT). If Joe Flacco gets the start again next Sunday, Pierce could be in line for at least a few more accurately thrown long-balls before the season is out in a great home matchup versus the Jaguars.
Source: ESPN
