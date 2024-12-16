Adrian Yanez Falls Short At UFC Tampa
3 weeks agoAdrian Yanez suffered a split decision loss to Daniel Marcos on the main card of UFC Tampa. Yanez entered the bout as the underdog and was outstruck in the first round. In the second round, Yanez did land the more damaging shots. However, in the third and final round, Yanez was taken down twice and controlled to lose the third round and the fight. With the loss, Yanez fell to 17-6 as a pro and 6-3 in the UFC as he's 1-3 in his last four.
Source: UFC
