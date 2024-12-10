Aaron Judge Likely Moving Back To Right Field In 2025
2 days agoNew York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Monday at the MLB winter meetings that it "makes sense" to move outfielder Aaron Judge back to right field in 2025 after failing to re-sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto in free agency. And with Judge likely going back to right field, outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez is a leading candidate for starting center-field duties. The 32-year-old Judge's outfield positioning likely won't matter to most fantasy managers. A toe injury in 2023 limited the power-hitter to only 37 long balls and 75 RBI in 106 games, but the six-time All-Star bounced back in a big way in 2024 to win his second MVP award by leading the league in homers (58), RBI (144), walks (133), on-base percentage (.458), slugging (.701), OPS (1.159) and total bases (392). RBI opportunities might not be as plentiful with Soto now in Queens, but otherwise Judge is an elite class of power.
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
