Aaron Jones Gets In The End Zone For Third Straight Game
3 days agoMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones handled 13 carries for 73 yards and a score in his team's 42-21 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. He added 11 yards on 2-of-2 receiving. The former Green Bay Packer bounced back again from a down week, this time with his best efficiency since way back in Week 7 (5.62 YPC). It was Jones' third touchdown over the last three weeks. Additionally, it was his first time in four games without a fumble -- an encouraging outcome for the 29-year-old. While his yardage totals haven't been outrageous, the former fifth-round pick has been a reliable RB2 in 2024. Jones gets a rematch with the Chicago Bears next Monday, who he just totaled 129 yards and a TD against back in Week 12.
Source: ESPN
