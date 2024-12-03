49ers Add Israel Abanikanda, Ke'Shawn Vaughn For RB Depth
3 days agoThe San Francisco 49ers claimed running back Israel Abanikanda off waivers from the New York Jets on Tuesday and also signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn to their practice squad, according to a source. In corresponding moves, the Niners officially placed both Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) on Injured Reserve, meaning they'll be out for at least the next four games. CMC has a PCL sprain and will need six weeks to recover, so his season is essentially over unless the Niners make a run to get into the playoffs. Abanikanda didn't play in a single game for the Jets this year but could serve as the team's No. 3 down the stretch behind rookie Isaac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor. Vaughn also hasn't seen the field in 2024 after averaging 3.7 yards a carry in four previous seasons with Tampa. They can both stay on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues.
Source: NFL Network - Tom Pelissero
