Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has had a productive first season with the team. The veteran running back is the RB20 for the year, averaging 11.6 half-point PPR fantasy points per game.
Pollard has been a warrior for the Titans and fantasy players, playing through multiple injuries throughout the season. He didn’t practice all week with an ankle injury. Yet, the Titans listed him as questionable for tomorrow’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
However, will Pollard play in Week 17? Let’s dive into it.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Is Tony Pollard Injured Or Playing In Week 17?
The star running back has spent multiple weeks this year not practicing once but still suiting up on game day. Pollard hasn’t missed a game this season. Unfortunately, that will change in Week 17. The veteran came down with the flu on Saturday, knocking him out for tomorrow’s game against the Jaguars in a significant AFC South matchup.
The #Titans have downgraded RB Tony Pollard and S Amani Hooker to out against the #Jaguars.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2024
Whichever team wins tomorrow’s contest will be giving up meaningful NFL Draft positioning to the other AFC South team. More importantly, Tyjae Spears is a must-start low-end RB1 in Week 17, thanks to the appealing matchup against Jacksonville’s struggling defense.
Should I Start Tyjae Spears In Week 17?
Spears has been on fire lately despite playing second fiddle to Pollard. The second-year pro is the RB5 over the past two weeks, averaging 22.2 fantasy points per game, totaling 20.1 or more in both contests. He has been a scoring machine. The second-year pro has four touchdowns over the past two weeks, recording two in both games.
YOU RAISE ME UP @tyjae22
📺: Watch #CINvsTEN on @NFLonFOX stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/g71UCZv4gr
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 15, 2024
Meanwhile, Spears has overall RB1 upside this week against an awful Jaguars defense. They have surrendered 24.7 fantasy points per game to running backs, the second-most in the NFL this season. Furthermore, Jacksonville has surrendered 122.8 rushing yards, 1.3 touchdowns, and 25.9 fantasy points per game to running backs over the past nine weeks.
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis