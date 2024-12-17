Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (knee) suffered a knee injury during last weekend's loss to the Buffalo Bills. The veteran running back had to exit the game for some time and only returned late in a limited capacity.
Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that Montgomery suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee.
So will Montgomery play again in 2024, or is he out for the year?
Is David Montgomery Out For The Season?
Earlier on Monday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN reported that the 27-year-old will miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to his MCL sprain.
#Lions HC Dan Campbell says RB David Montgomery will require surgery that will put him out for the rest of the year. “We’re gonna miss him man,” he said.
— Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 16, 2024
As a result, fantasy managers should feel comfortable cutting ties with Montgomery and looking for a replacement on the waiver wire. Potential replacement options could be Jerome Ford, Kendre Miller, or Tyjae Spears who could all have expanded roles during the final weeks of the season given that the top option on their respective team is dealing with an injury.
David Montgomery Fantasy Injury Impact
When looking at how this will change Detroit's offense, fantasy managers should expect Jahmyr Gibbs to operate as the clear workhorse.
Dan Campbell on replacing David Montgomery: "Gibbs is going to take on a bigger role here, and he’s ready for that. He knows it, he understands it ... He's gotten better and better all season and now he’s our lead horse. He’s gotta be ready to roll."
— Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) December 17, 2024
While Craig Reynolds and rookie Sione Vaki could operate as change-of-pace options, Gibbs should see the vast majority of snap opportunities. Through 14 games this season, the sophomore back has enjoyed a fantastic campaign averaging over 102 total yards per game with 14 total scores.
Given his impressive 5.6 yards per carry and 10.1 yards per reception, fantasy managers should view Gibbs as an elite RB1 going forward. In his final two matchups of the fantasy playoffs, Gibbs will face the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers who have allowed the fourth-most and tenth-most PPR points to opposing running backs respectively setting him up for monster performances.
