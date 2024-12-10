San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) suffered a PCL injury just four games into his return from the Achilles tendonitis ailment that sidelined him for the first nine weeks of the season. He fell onto the ground and banged his knee after a run up the middle in the snow game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.
On his next touch, he took a handoff and attempted to run to the right, but his knee appeared to buckle, and he fell to the ground. It wasn't a non-contact injury, but it seems that he tried to play through the PCL issue, but his knee just wouldn't cooperate. He was then ruled out of the game.
So will he miss the rest of the season, or does he have a chance to return? Here is the latest update on the star RB from the 49ers.
Is Christian McCaffrey Out For The Season?
Yes, it's over. The PCL injury McCaffrey suffered in his game against the Buffalo Bills is slated to sideline him for at least six weeks. At this point, it would be a terrible idea to bring him back at any point, though. Even if the team makes the playoffs and gets as far as the NFC Championship, they won't fire him up again.
And there's no question that he'll miss the rest of the fantasy season. It was truly a cursed year for 2023's RB1 overall in all fantasy formats. With backup running back Jordan Mason (ankle) having been placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, many managers turned to rookie Isaac Guerendo (foot) as a third option.
But he might not play in Week 15 due to a foot sprain, meaning fourth-string man Patrick Taylor Jr. could lead the backfield on Thursday Night Football, when the 9ers will take on the Seattle Seahawks. That RB group is a mess of injuries right now.
It's likely that CMC's injury-riddled 2024 will have a big effect on his fantasy draft stock in 2025.
