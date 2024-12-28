Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had high expectations entering the 2024 season. Unfortunately, the second-year pro has struggled on the field and for fantasy players.
Richardson is the QB23 for the year, averaging 14.8 fantasy points per game. The former Florida star has had over 200 passing yards in only 27.3% of the games this season, including once since Week 3.
More importantly, he has struggled to stay healthy in his career, including missing two games earlier this year. Will Richardson play in a critical Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants?
Is Anthony Richardson Injured Or Playing In Week 17?
The second-year pro was outstanding in last week’s win over the Tennessee Titans, totaling 20.2 fantasy points despite having only 11 pass attempts. Unfortunately, Richardson didn’t practice all week because of back and foot injuries.
While the Colts didn’t rule out their star quarterback on Friday despite missing practice all week, the team changed course on Saturday, declaring Richardson out for Sunday’s matchup against the Giants. Joe Flacco will make his fifth start this season with Indianapolis’ playoff hopes potentially on the line.
Colts QB Anthony Richardson (back/foot) has been downgraded to out, Joe Flacco will start Week 17 vs. Giants. pic.twitter.com/Ihd4FlPUSy
— NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2024
Should I Start Joe Flacco In Week 17?
Flacco is the QB37 for the year, averaging 11.5 fantasy points per game. While he was outstanding last season as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback, the veteran has had mixed results in 2024. Flacco has averaged 249.8 passing yards, 1.8 touchdowns, 1.3 interceptions, and 13.5 fantasy points in his four starts this year, totaling more than 13.7 once.
FLACCO TO PIERCE FOR A 65-YARD TD TO TIE IT.
JOE FLACCO MAGIC.
📺: #INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/8Ce2qHZYMw
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
Yet, the veteran quarterback is a solid QB2 option for fantasy players in superflex leagues because of the matchup against New York. The Giants have surrendered 17.1 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, the ninth-most in the NFL. They have given up 246 passing yards, 2.5 touchdowns, and 21.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over the past two weeks.
