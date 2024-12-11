Welcome to the fantasy football playoffs! A healthy roster is the best roster, so let's hope your wide receivers are ready to play.
Let's look at the updates for some wide receivers and see whether they may play in Week 15.
Rashod Bateman (BAL) Injury Update
The bye week came at the right time for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. He injured his knee in Week 13 and took the extra time to heal.
Rashod Bateman says his knee feels good and the bye week helped him focus on getting healthy.
“I look forward to finishing the season strong.”#RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/WADJyFSZ7W
— Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) December 10, 2024
Bateman was back on the practice field Monday as the team prepared for the New York Giants. Baltimore's WR2 is a WR4 in the rankings this week.
Romeo Doubs (GB) Injury Update
Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that wide receiver Romeo Doubs remains in the league's concussion protocol. He's missed two games after being forced to leave Week 12's victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Injury updates from Matt LaFleur:
• Javon Bullard (ankle) is week-to-week
• Romeo Doubs and Evan Williams still in concussion protocol
• Dontayvion Wicks is fine pic.twitter.com/4KvV6dYuOM
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 9, 2024
Given that he was limited in practice ahead of the Thursday night matchup with Detroit last week, it wouldn't be surprising to see Doubs clear protocol in time for Green Bay's Sunday night contest in Seattle.
Chris Olave (NO) Injury Update
New Orleans wide receiver Chris Olave has been inactive since Week 9 with a concussion. He's now missed the required four games on injured reserve but it doesn't appear like he or the team are in a hurry to bring him back.
Olave's 21-day practice window has not yet been opened. Although he's been in team meetings, there's no indication he is ready to resume football activities. The Saints are nearly eliminated from postseason contention and could prioritize Olave's long-term health over meaningless games.
George Pickens (PIT) Injury Update
From a game-time decision to an extended absence. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was ruled out of Sunday's game after testing his hamstring in pregame warmups. Further imaging revealed a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Head coach Mike Tomlin believes Pickens is doubtful against the Philadelphia Eagles.
#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin tells reporters that while George Pickens (hamstring) could theoretically play this week, he’s best described as doubtful. The hamstring a bit worse than it appeared.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2024
Following Week 15, the Steelers play on two short weeks (Saturday, December 21 at Baltimore and Wednesday, December 25 vs. Kansas City). Fantasy managers may not be comfortable playing Pickens for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.
Demarcus Robinson (LAR) Injury Update
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson landed on his shoulder and suffered an AC sprain on his one target against the Buffalo Bills.
Rams WR Demarcus Robinson suffered an AC sprain yesterday, Sean McVay says. Added he hopes it doesn't affect his status for 49ers Thursday.
— Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) December 9, 2024
The Rams have a quick turnaround with a Thursday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. We've seen receivers play with AC sprains this season, but one hit can take them out of the game again. Regardless, Robinson isn't on fantasy radars with a healthy Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
Cedric Tillman (CLE) Injury Update
Cedric Tillman suffered a concussion on Thursday Night Football in Week 12. Now, nearly three weeks later, he remains in the league's protocol.
Cedric Tillman remains in the concussion protocol. https://t.co/I0brbAl4Wu
— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 9, 2024
That puts his return against the Kansas City Chiefs up in the air. Fantasy managers in the postseason shouldn't rely on Tillman in Week 15, whether he's active or not.
