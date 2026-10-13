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Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends (TE) Week 6 Early Updates

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George Kittle - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, Draft Targets

Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 6 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 6 Tight End Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 6 is officially here, and fantasy managers will once again face bye weeks as the Bengals, Lions, Vikings, and Dolphins are on the bye. If you're looking for a bye-week or injury replacement at tight end, we've helped you prepare early with our Week 6 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings. In this article, you will find where tight ends such as Isaiah Likely, Tucker Kraft, Juwan Johnson, Harold Fannin Jr., Hunter Henry, Mark Andrews, Chig Okonkwo, George Kittle, Kyle Pitts Sr., Pat Freiermuth, Colston Loveland, Brenton Strange, and Tyler Higbee rank early in our Week 6 tight end rankings.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Brock Bowers TE 23
2 2 Trey McBride TE 24
3 3 George Kittle TE 30
3 4 Isaiah Likely TE 43
3 5 Tyler Warren TE 46
3 6 Tucker Kraft TE 48
4 7 Dalton Kincaid TE 49
5 8 Travis Kelce TE 56
5 9 Dallas Goedert TE 59
5 10 Juwan Johnson TE 65
5 11 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 69
5 12 Pat Freiermuth TE 70
5 13 Colston Loveland TE 73
5 14 Hunter Henry TE 78
6 15 Mark Andrews TE 85
6 16 Tyler Higbee TE 86
6 17 Brenton Strange TE 89
6 18 Darren Waller TE 92
6 19 Jake Ferguson TE 94
6 20 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 96
6 21 Chig Okonkwo TE 103
6 22 Dalton Schultz TE 104
6 23 AJ Barner TE 106
6 24 Cade Otton TE 111
6 25 Darnell Washington TE 116
7 26 Michael Mayer TE 122
7 27 Oronde Gadsden II TE 131
7 28 Noah Fant TE 135
7 29 Evan Engram TE 142
7 30 Eli Raridon TE 144
7 31 Mason Taylor TE 146
7 32 Colby Parkinson TE 147
7 33 Gunnar Helm TE 148
7 34 Cole Kmet TE 151
7 35 Charlie Kolar TE 156
8 36 Dawson Knox TE 162
8 37 Noah Gray TE 164
8 38 Austin Hooper TE 168
8 39 Theo Johnson TE 170
8 40 Jonnu Smith TE 172
8 41 Foster Moreau TE 175
8 42 Matthew Hibner TE 180
8 43 Tommy Tremble TE 187
8 44 Sam Roush TE 188
8 45 Daniel Bellinger TE 191
8 46 Blake Whiteheart TE 193
8 47 Luke Farrell TE 196
8 48 Jeremy Ruckert TE 199
8 49 Teagan Quitoriano TE 200
8 50 John Bates TE 204
8 51 Elijah Higgins TE 205
8 52 Elijah Arroyo TE 207
8 53 Mitchell Evans TE 208
8 54 Nate Adkins TE 209
8 55 Davis Allen TE 211
9 56 Adam Trautman TE 212
9 57 Nate Boerkircher TE 213
9 58 Luke Schoonmaker TE 215
9 59 Oscar Delp TE 223
9 60 Tanner Koziol TE 224
9 61 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 225
9 62 Mo Alie-Cox TE 228
9 63 Josh Cuevas TE 229
9 64 Cade Stover TE 230
9 65 Jackson Hawes TE 231
9 66 Hayden Rucci TE 234
10 67 Ian Thomas TE 236
10 68 Ben Sinnott TE 240
10 69 Zach Ertz TE 244
10 70 Johnny Mundt TE 247
10 71 Jake Briningstool TE 253
10 72 Drew Ogletree TE 263
10 73 Charlie Woerner TE 271
10 74 Jelani Woods TE 273
10 75 Payne Durham TE 281

 

Week 6 Tight End Rankings News

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (illness) was uncertain coming into last week, but was eventually cleared to play against the Seattle Seahawks. He finished with five receptions on six targets for 24 yards in the win over the Seahawks. Kittle was active for this game, but his illness likely played a role in his poor performance.

The 49ers lost wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) during this game, so Kittle could be asked to do even more next week against the Washington Commanders. The star tight end still had a season-high five receptions during this game, so it wasn't a complete disaster. He'll remain a top-tier tight end in Week 6.

 

Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. turned in his best fantasy performance of the season Sunday night, catching five of six targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in a 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pitts scored on a five-yard pass from Michael Penix Jr. in the second quarter, giving Atlanta its only offensive touchdown of the game.

His five receptions matched his total from the first four weeks combined, while the six targets represented a season high. It's a welcome development for a player who caught 88 passes for 928 yards in 2025 but had managed just five receptions for 67 yards entering Sunday. The touchdown helped make up for another modest yardage total, although his increased involvement was encouraging.

Penix also suffered a rib injury late in regulation and missed overtime, leaving his status worth monitoring ahead of Week 6 against Chicago. Pitts remains a risky fantasy starter until he can establish more consistent weekly volume.

 

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange is becoming one of the more appealing waiver-wire options ahead of Week 6 after catching seven of eight targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Strange has now drawn eight targets in consecutive games, following his seven-catch, 95-yard performance against Cincinnati in Week 4.

That's a noticeable change from his first three games, when he managed just seven receptions for 72 yards on 10 targets. The increased involvement has given Strange a more dependable source of fantasy production, particularly in PPR formats, where he doesn't necessarily need a touchdown to deliver a useful week. He has scored just once through five games, however, and Jacksonville's passing attack has several players competing for opportunities.

Strange is rostered in only 32% of leagues according to RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver rankings, making him a worthwhile addition in 12-team formats. He offers high-end TE2 value with matchup-dependent TE1 upside, although Jacksonville's Week 7 bye should factor into waiver decisions.

 

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has put himself back in the waiver-wire conversation after catching five of seven targets for 44 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He scored from one yard out in the second quarter before adding a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth, giving him four receiving scores through five games.

Sunday's seven targets were a season high, and Freiermuth has now found the end zone three times over his past two contests. The touchdowns have helped offset some modest receiving totals, as he has just 19 catches for 169 yards and hasn't exceeded 46 yards in a game this season.

Darnell Washington continues to compete for opportunities at tight end, although Freiermuth has drawn more targets so far. Pittsburgh's Week 6 matchup against Tampa Bay gives him another opportunity to produce, particularly for fantasy managers navigating bye weeks. Rostered in just 15% of leagues, Freiermuth is worth considering in 14-team formats and offers touchdown-dependent streaming value.

 

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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Isaiah Likely, Tucker Kraft, Juwan Johnson, Harold Fannin Jr., Hunter Henry, Mark Andrews, Chig Okonkwo, George Kittle, Kyle Pitts Sr., Pat Freiermuth, Colston Loveland, Brenton Strange, and Tyler Higbee. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Isaiah Likely, Tucker Kraft, Juwan Johnson, Harold Fannin Jr., Hunter Henry, Mark Andrews, Chig Okonkwo, George Kittle, Kyle Pitts Sr., Pat Freiermuth, Colston Loveland, Brenton Strange, and Tyler Higbee:

Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Dallas Goedert
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Mark Andrews
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mark Andrews
vs
Hunter Henry
Mark Andrews
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mark Andrews
vs
Colston Loveland
Mark Andrews
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Brenton Strange
Mark Andrews
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Trey McBride
Mark Andrews
vs
Brock Bowers
Mark Andrews
vs
Sam Laporta
Chig Okonkwo
vs
AJ Barner
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darnell Washington
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Evan Engram
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Cade Otton
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Gunnar Helm
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Trey McBride
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Bowers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Laporta
George Kittle
vs
Sam Laporta
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Warren
George Kittle
vs
Brock Bowers
George Kittle
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Kittle
vs
Trey McBride
George Kittle
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Kittle
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Kittle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Schultz
George Kittle
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Evan Engram
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
AJ Barner
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Michael Mayer
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jake Ferguson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mike Gesicki
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Higbee
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Cade Otton
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brenton Strange
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Trey McBride
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brock Bowers
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brenton Strange
vs
Dallas Goedert
Brenton Strange
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
vs
Mark Andrews
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Trey McBride
Brenton Strange
vs
Brock Bowers
Brenton Strange
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Higbee
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Sam Laporta

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Early Week 6 Rankings: All Positions


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
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Available to Play on Tuesday
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Will Return for Another Year in 2027
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Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
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Makes Preseason Debut After Foot Surgery
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"Has a Chance" to Play Against Commanders
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Inactive on Monday Night Against Rams
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Rejoins Practice
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Likely to Make His Season Debut Tuesday
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Still Sidelined Monday
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Fine Despite Early Exit
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Won't Play Tuesday
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Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
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Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
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Saquon Barkley

Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
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Could Return After Two-Game Absence
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"Going to Miss" A Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Strain
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Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
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Considered "Week-to-Week"
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Alexis Lafreniere Adds Two More Points to His Tally
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All Signs Point to Caleb Williams Returning in Week 6
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Scheduled to Undergo an MRI
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in the Concussion Protocol
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Extends Goal Streak to Four Games
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Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
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Scores First Goal of the Season
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