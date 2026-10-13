Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 6 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.
Week 6 is officially here, and fantasy managers will once again face bye weeks as the Bengals, Lions, Vikings, and Dolphins are on the bye. If you're looking for a bye-week or injury replacement at tight end, we've helped you prepare early with our Week 6 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings. In this article, you will find where tight ends such as Isaiah Likely, Tucker Kraft, Juwan Johnson, Harold Fannin Jr., Hunter Henry, Mark Andrews, Chig Okonkwo, George Kittle, Kyle Pitts Sr., Pat Freiermuth, Colston Loveland, Brenton Strange, and Tyler Higbee rank early in our Week 6 tight end rankings.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 6 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|23
|2
|2
|Trey McBride
|TE
|24
|3
|3
|George Kittle
|TE
|30
|3
|4
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|43
|3
|5
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|46
|3
|6
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|48
|4
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|49
|5
|8
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|56
|5
|9
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|59
|5
|10
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|65
|5
|11
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|69
|5
|12
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|70
|5
|13
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|73
|5
|14
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|78
|6
|15
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|85
|6
|16
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|86
|6
|17
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|89
|6
|18
|Darren Waller
|TE
|92
|6
|19
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|94
|6
|20
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|96
|6
|21
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|103
|6
|22
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|104
|6
|23
|AJ Barner
|TE
|106
|6
|24
|Cade Otton
|TE
|111
|6
|25
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|116
|7
|26
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|122
|7
|27
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|131
|7
|28
|Noah Fant
|TE
|135
|7
|29
|Evan Engram
|TE
|142
|7
|30
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|144
|7
|31
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|146
|7
|32
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|147
|7
|33
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|148
|7
|34
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|151
|7
|35
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|156
|8
|36
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|162
|8
|37
|Noah Gray
|TE
|164
|8
|38
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|168
|8
|39
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|170
|8
|40
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|172
|8
|41
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|175
|8
|42
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|180
|8
|43
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|187
|8
|44
|Sam Roush
|TE
|188
|8
|45
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|191
|8
|46
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|193
|8
|47
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|196
|8
|48
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|199
|8
|49
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|200
|8
|50
|John Bates
|TE
|204
|8
|51
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|205
|8
|52
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|207
|8
|53
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|208
|8
|54
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|209
|8
|55
|Davis Allen
|TE
|211
|9
|56
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|212
|9
|57
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|213
|9
|58
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|215
|9
|59
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|223
|9
|60
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|224
|9
|61
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|225
|9
|62
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|228
|9
|63
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|229
|9
|64
|Cade Stover
|TE
|230
|9
|65
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|231
|9
|66
|Hayden Rucci
|TE
|234
|10
|67
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|236
|10
|68
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|240
|10
|69
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|244
|10
|70
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|247
|10
|71
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|253
|10
|72
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|263
|10
|73
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|271
|10
|74
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|273
|10
|75
|Payne Durham
|TE
|281
Week 6 Tight End Rankings News
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (illness) was uncertain coming into last week, but was eventually cleared to play against the Seattle Seahawks. He finished with five receptions on six targets for 24 yards in the win over the Seahawks. Kittle was active for this game, but his illness likely played a role in his poor performance.
The 49ers lost wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) during this game, so Kittle could be asked to do even more next week against the Washington Commanders. The star tight end still had a season-high five receptions during this game, so it wasn't a complete disaster. He'll remain a top-tier tight end in Week 6.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. turned in his best fantasy performance of the season Sunday night, catching five of six targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in a 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pitts scored on a five-yard pass from Michael Penix Jr. in the second quarter, giving Atlanta its only offensive touchdown of the game.
His five receptions matched his total from the first four weeks combined, while the six targets represented a season high. It's a welcome development for a player who caught 88 passes for 928 yards in 2025 but had managed just five receptions for 67 yards entering Sunday. The touchdown helped make up for another modest yardage total, although his increased involvement was encouraging.
Penix also suffered a rib injury late in regulation and missed overtime, leaving his status worth monitoring ahead of Week 6 against Chicago. Pitts remains a risky fantasy starter until he can establish more consistent weekly volume.
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange is becoming one of the more appealing waiver-wire options ahead of Week 6 after catching seven of eight targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Strange has now drawn eight targets in consecutive games, following his seven-catch, 95-yard performance against Cincinnati in Week 4.
That's a noticeable change from his first three games, when he managed just seven receptions for 72 yards on 10 targets. The increased involvement has given Strange a more dependable source of fantasy production, particularly in PPR formats, where he doesn't necessarily need a touchdown to deliver a useful week. He has scored just once through five games, however, and Jacksonville's passing attack has several players competing for opportunities.
Strange is rostered in only 32% of leagues according to RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver rankings, making him a worthwhile addition in 12-team formats. He offers high-end TE2 value with matchup-dependent TE1 upside, although Jacksonville's Week 7 bye should factor into waiver decisions.
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has put himself back in the waiver-wire conversation after catching five of seven targets for 44 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He scored from one yard out in the second quarter before adding a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth, giving him four receiving scores through five games.
Sunday's seven targets were a season high, and Freiermuth has now found the end zone three times over his past two contests. The touchdowns have helped offset some modest receiving totals, as he has just 19 catches for 169 yards and hasn't exceeded 46 yards in a game this season.
Darnell Washington continues to compete for opportunities at tight end, although Freiermuth has drawn more targets so far. Pittsburgh's Week 6 matchup against Tampa Bay gives him another opportunity to produce, particularly for fantasy managers navigating bye weeks. Rostered in just 15% of leagues, Freiermuth is worth considering in 14-team formats and offers touchdown-dependent streaming value.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Isaiah Likely, Tucker Kraft, Juwan Johnson, Harold Fannin Jr., Hunter Henry, Mark Andrews, Chig Okonkwo, George Kittle, Kyle Pitts Sr., Pat Freiermuth, Colston Loveland, Brenton Strange, and Tyler Higbee. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Isaiah Likely, Tucker Kraft, Juwan Johnson, Harold Fannin Jr., Hunter Henry, Mark Andrews, Chig Okonkwo, George Kittle, Kyle Pitts Sr., Pat Freiermuth, Colston Loveland, Brenton Strange, and Tyler Higbee:
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