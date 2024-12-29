It's a busy Sunday on the hardwood today. All of the games are on campus and it's an all-day affair! We start in Columbus with Ohio State hosting Indiana State (minus Cream Adbul-Jabbar, unfortunately). We have the battle of Pennsylvania in State College between Penn and Penn State. We have a matchup that we never knew we needed with Northeastern facing Northwestern in Evanston.

The afternoon gets going with South Dakota State making a trip down to Tuscaloosa. Weber State is in Eugene to go Duck hunting. Toledo faces Purdue in West Lafayette. Western Kentucky heads up to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan. We finish the night with the Campbell Camels in the Dean Dome.

This article will provide you with my daily fantasy college basketball lineup picks on DraftKings on 12/28/24, starting at 2 p.m. EST. I’ll give multiple player suggestions at guard and forward, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower levels. Good luck, RotoBallers.

Today's DraftKings Guards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern ($10.8K)

Brooks Barnhizer is literally averaging 20 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks per game this season. The senior is leading Northwestern and is probably in the front running for Big Ten Player of the Year. — NU Parody (@takes_college) December 18, 2024

Barnhizer has at least 34 DraftKings points in every game and has topped 50 in each of the last two. He's heating up heading into the Big Ten (18) season. I do worry about the potential blowout here, but Northwestern beat DePaul by 20 and Barnhizer still tipped the scales at 60 DraftKings points. No one else has a higher ceiling.

Seth Trimble, North Carolina ($7.9K)

Trimble is leading the Tar Heels in scoring while playing his usual stifling defense. He has been more active on the boards this season as well. It has been a nice run for Trimble and the Tar Heels this year even though many expected them to take a step back. Trimble scoring almost at will keeps Carolina a player in the ACC.

Roddy Gayle Jr., Michigan ($6.8K)

Gayle has been the main offensive threat for Michigan over much of the last month. He's very active all over the court, which makes him a strong player in DFS circles. The scoring is just a bonus. Gayle still put up 27 DraftKings points in a 31-point win over IUPFW last week. He still has value even if Michigan wins big.

Joe Sayler, South Dakota State ($4.8K)

We have seen guards who get hot against Alabama have big games. Their team doesn't win, but Alabama has allowed some big individual scoring totals. Sayler has 65 points over the last four games. If anyone from the Jackrabbits is to light it up in this game, it will likely be Sayler.

Also consider: Braden Smith, Purdue ($10K); Don McHenry, Western Kentucky ($8.5K); Tre Donaldson, Michigan ($6.2K); La Pratt, Northeastern ($5.9K); Freddie Dilione V, Penn State ($5.6K); John Mobley Jr., Ohio State ($5.3K); Rashad King, Northeastern ($4.7K)

Today's DraftKings Forwards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Devin Royal, Ohio State ($8.7K)

Devin Royal finished tonight’s matchup against Valparaiso with a career-best 31 points and 15 rebounds for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

pic.twitter.com/BlGx3QZs88 — The Ohio State Hoops Insider (@OSUHoopsInsider) December 18, 2024

We saw flashes of Royal being a good player last year and earlier this year. I liked him to have a good year this year, but he is going above and beyond anyone's expectations. Royal's huge game against Valpo was the first 30/15 performance for Ohio State since Jared Sullinger.

It's scary to think that Royal could be even better. He played well in the loss to Kentucky but only played 16 minutes due to foul trouble. If there's one knock on Royal, he still needs to control the fouls. When Royal does that, he is capable of big games.

Vladislav Goldin, Michigan ($7.6K)

Goldin is better than Hunter Dickinson and a hell of a lot cheaper. Forget about the "down" game against IUPFW. Michigan won by 31 and Goldin only played 20 minutes. Before that game, he had 149.25 DraftKings points in four games. Michigan will rest Goldin if this gets out of hand, but the ceiling is high if the Hilltoppers can hang around.

Brandon Angel, Oregon ($5.1K)

I like the upside with Angel, but he has fouled out twice in the last five games in 16 minutes and 18 minutes. That creates a lower floor than I would like. However, when he hasn't fouled out, Angel has been effective. The price and the matchup are right against Weber State tonight.

Babacar Faye, Western Kentucky ($4.6K)

It's going to be tough for the Hilltoppers against the size of Michigan up front. I expect Faye's rebounding totals to take a hit. However, if he can still score around 12 points with a half-dozen rebounds, that's more than enough at this price.

Also consider: Danny Wolf, Michigan ($9.6K); Nate Bittle, Oregon ($8.1K); Zach Hicks, Penn State ($6.7K); Markus Harding, Indiana State ($5.4K); Tyrone Marshall Jr., Western Kentucky ($5K); Aaron Bradshaw, Ohio State ($4.7K); Derrion Reid, Alabama ($4.4K)