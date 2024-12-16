The Monday nights in college will be lighter through the holidays, but we still have some mid-major action with a couple of power teams sprinkled in. You can gain leverage by going away from the more well-known players in these slates.

First up is Wofford in Charleston to take on College of Charleston. Grand Canyon heads to Ruston to take on Louisiana Tech. South Alabama heads to Fort Worth to take on the Toadies. We end in Lubbock with Oral Roberts in town to take on Texas Tech.

This article will provide you with my daily fantasy college basketball lineup picks on DraftKings on 12/16/24, starting at 7 p.m. EST. I’ll give multiple player suggestions at guard and forward, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower levels. Good luck, RotoBallers.

Today's DraftKings Guards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Tyon Grant-Foster, Grand Canyon ($8.4K)

Amazingly, GCU lost by only 73-68 to Georgia in Atlanta with best player Tyon Grant Foster making only 2 of 17 shots, 0 of 8 3-pointers against a 9-1 team off to Georgia's best start since 2001-02 season.

GCU falls to 6-3 with road game Monday at 9-2 Louisiana Tech — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) December 15, 2024

It was a dreadful game for Grant-Foster against Georgia, but the Bulldogs are a really good team this year. Actually, this fall-off started right around Thanksgiving against Stanford. Grant-Foster has shot under 36% from the floor in every game since and has just one made three-pointer in 20 attempts.

This matchup with Louisiana Tech is the easiest game the Antelopes will have in nearly a month. It would make sense for their best player to get back on track in this one. He does enough, aside from scoring, to keep his DFS points respectable, but we need him to make some shots at this price.

Corey Tripp, Wofford ($7.6K)

Tripp scored double figures in every game, except in the first game (he only played 20 minutes in a blowout win). His assist and rebound numbers have been on the rise in the last couple of weeks. Tripp has at least 24 DraftKings points in four straight games. That's a solid floor in this price range.

AJ Smith, Charleston ($5.6K)

Smith is an electric scorer for the Cougars. He has also scored in double figures in five straight games with strong rebound numbers. He should see plenty of open looks against Wofford tonight.

Derrin Boyd, Charleston ($3.5K)

The price is too low on Boyd. If he stays out of foul trouble, he can put up some big DFS games. He's shooting better of late and has at least five rebounds in three of the last four games. He's relatively low-risk as far as value plays go.

Also consider: Myles Corey, South Alabama ($8.1K); Ray Harrison, Grand Canyon ($7.4K); JJ Wheat, South Alabama ($5.9K); Vasean Allette, TCU ($5.7K); Deywilk Tavarez, Charleston ($4.2K)

Today's DraftKings Forwards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Darrion Williams, Texas Tech ($9K)

Texas Tech junior Darrion Williams should draw NBA personnel to Lubbock this year. The 6’6” wing possesses a valuable mix of strength, shotmaking and productive positional rebounding. Shot 49% from the field and 46% from 3PT range last season. ?: @NBADraftWass pic.twitter.com/QrNrcoo3Bg — CBB Reports (@CBB_Reports) October 29, 2024

Williams has picked up the production over the last couple of games with JT Toppin out. Texas Tech has been quiet about what ails Toppin and when he might return, so keep an eye on this. If Toppin is in with no restrictions, I would take him over Williams for nearly the same price.

Sam Alajiki, Oral Roberts ($5.5K)

Alajiki might be the best pure scorer on the team. His work on the boards is just a bonus. He'll have a tougher time with TCU's size tonight, but I think that risk is baked into the price. If he gets anywhere near his average (24.8 DraftKings points per game), we'll be happy.

Duke Brennan, Grand Canyon ($4.7K)

Brennan was one of the few Antelopes to hold his own against Georgia over the weekend in Atlanta. It feels like Brennan is constantly in foul trouble, but he's a force on the boards. It comes with the territory. He has at least four fouls in four of his five games this year. He's worth the risk if he's still getting over 20 DraftKings points.

Also consider: Daniel Batcho, Louisiana Tech ($8.7K); Barry Dunning Jr., South Alabama ($7.1K); Lok Wur, Grand Canyon ($5.2K); Federiko Federiko, Texas Tech ($4.4K)