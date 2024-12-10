ESPN hasn't branded this as "Super Tuesday" yet, but we have some good games on tap tonight. The bad news is that two Big Ten (18) games are on Peacock. Thanks for nothing, NBC. We start at Madison Square Garden for the Jimmy V Classic between Tennessee and Miami.

Next up are Penn State and Rutgers from Piscataway. Providence heads to Chicago to take on DePaul. Arkansas takes on Michigan in our second game at the Garden. We close out the night with Wisconsin and Illinois from Champaign.

This article will provide you with my daily fantasy college basketball lineup picks on DraftKings on 12/10/24, starting at 6:30 p.m. EST. I’ll give multiple player suggestions at guard and forward, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower levels. Good luck, RotoBallers.

Today's DraftKings Guards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois ($8.4K)

Per @IlliniMBB Kasparas Jakucionis Is the 1st freshman in program HISTORY to score 20+ points in 3 consecutive games pic.twitter.com/2wP8RigwBo — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) December 9, 2024

The two freshman guards will take center stage in Piscataway, but Jakucionis has a better match and is more consistent despite being a freshman himself. Jakucionis has at least 20 points in three straight games with 22 rebounds and 16 assists. He's contributing high numbers across the board right now.

Chaz Lanier, Tennessee ($7K)

The newly minted top-ranked team won't get an easy go of it tonight. Lanier is Tennessee's easy button. He has scored 95 points in the last four games alone. Lanier doesn't do a lot aside from scoring, but he's as hot as anyone right now. The price is right to see if he can have another monster game.

Freddie Dilione V, Penn State ($6K)

Dilione provides good minutes for Penn State. He's productive on both ends of the court and has dished out seven assists over the last two games after seven combined in the first nine games. Things are trending up for Dilione and Penn State right now. He's spending more time on the court than he did in the first half-dozen games.

Bryce Hopkins, Providence ($5K)

Here's tonight's cheat code. Hopkins was having an All-American-type season when he went down with a torn ACL in January. Not even a year later, Hopkins is back as if nothing happened. He has 32 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 55 minutes of court time against BYU and Rhode Island -- not exactly weak competition. Lock him in!

Also consider: Dylan Harper, Rutgers ($9.4K); Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee ($8.3K); Boogie Fland, Arkansas ($7.3K); Roddy Gayle Jr., Michigan ($6.5K); Conor Enright, DePaul ($6.3K); Jacob Meyer, DePaul ($5.6K); Nimari Burnett, Michigan ($4.7K); D'Marco Dunn, Penn State ($3.9K)

Today's DraftKings Forwards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois ($8.8K)

Tomislav wasn't supposed to be the star in his family. He wasn't even supposed to be the most talented basketball twin, but here we are. Twin brother Zvonimir has followed John Calipari while Tomislav has forged his own path.

He has turned that into a starring role at Illinois. Ivisic has three straight double-doubles with 10 assists, four steals, and four blocks in those games. His ceiling is the highest on the slate.

Vladislav Goldin, Michigan ($6.9K)

Goldin followed his coach from FAU to Big Blue. He still struggles with fouls from time to time, but he is finally developing some consistency thanks to his familiarity with the offense. Goldin is still an elite rim protector, but he has also scored 62 points and hauled in 21 rebounds in the last three games.

N.J. Benson, DePaul ($5.6K)

Benson has only played more than 20 minutes once this season, but he still has at least 18 DraftKings points in five games...including three in a row. The Blue Demons returned no one from last year's three-win team. They already have more wins than last year and having a high-motor guy like Benson off the bench is a big reason why.

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas ($4.1K)

Brazile has started in place of Zvonimir Ivisic over the last two games because of injury. Ivisic is still questionable, so Brazile is there to provide more value if he starts again. If not, Ivisic is the play if you have the capital to use him.

Also consider: Danny Wolf, Michigan ($9K); Adou Thiero, Arkansas ($8.6K); Lynn Kidd, Miami (FL) ($6.4K); Nolan Winter, Wisconsin ($5.9K); Christ Essandoko, Providence ($5K); Carter Gilmore, Wisconsin ($3.8K)

