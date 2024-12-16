X
10 Worst QB Performances From Week 15, Including Will Levis and Tua Tagovailoa

3 weeks ago
Tua Tagovailoa - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News
Week 15 brought a new batch of poor performances to the NFL. Will Levis was up to his old tricks leading to an eventual benching and Tua Tagovailoa threw three uncharacteristic interceptions. Overall, there was some rough quarterback play this week.

Luckily for this column, there happened to be plenty of names to choose from. As usual, several players were repeat performers on this list and a couple of rare appearances such as Tagovailoa's.

With the stretch run of the NFL season squarely among us, the signal callers cannot afford to have bad games. Some players are playing for playoff seeding while others are playing for their jobs. Let's dive in and see how everyone did in Week 15.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

10. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

There was no Patrick Mahomes magic in Week 15. Mahomes started hot with two first half touchdowns. However, he quickly cooled off and only completed 50% of his passes. To make matters worse, Mahomes left the game early with an ankle injury.

It is not often that a player of Mahomes' caliber ends up on this list but we all have bad days at the office. Hopefully for the sake of the Chiefs and of the league, Mahomes avoided serious injury.

 

9. Mac Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

Mac Jones was going to narrowly escape this list until he threw his second interception of the game on a potential game-tying drive with less than two minutes to play against the Jets. Jones has now thrown two interceptions in three of his four starts this season.

If anything, Jones is proving to the Jaguars that they will need to upgrade their backup quarterback situation next year. He is consistently literally throwing the game away for this team.

 

8. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith was accurate in Week 15 but he could not lead the Seahawks to much success on offense. The Packers jumped out to a huge first quarter lead and never looked back. Smith threw an interception and did not manage a touchdown pass.

Smith left the game with a knee injury and was replaced by backup Sam Howell. The Seahawks will need Smith moving forward if they are to have a shot at winning the NFC West, which was taken over by the Rams on Sunday.

 

7.  Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Well that certainly was not a good performance. Brock Purdy and the 49ers were playing in the elements all game long, but Purdy could not get much going. His 142 yards and interception were not enough to beat a Rams team that only scored 12 points.

Purdy's interception came on an over throw into triple coverage in the fourth quarter when the 49ers had a legitimate chance to win the game. Purdy has not looked as good this season without several of his top weapons injured or underperforming.

 

6. Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns

The interceptions are flowing for Jameis Winston, who tossed another three on Sunday. Winston could not get anything going against a resurgent Chiefs defense in Week 15. The Browns dropped another game and are left with so many questions.

The magic Winston delivered when he took over for starter Deshaun Watson seems to have waned. Unfortunately, that has manifested itself in the way of turnovers and poor offensive output.

 

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa was in a great position to succeed this week with an average Houston pass defense on the other side of the ball. Instead, he proceeded to throw three interceptions. The Dolphins lost a one-score game and effectively ended their playoff hopes.

Tagovailoa had been playing like a maniac lately so this performance was not prescriptive nor was it expected. He should bounce back next week as the Dolphins attempt to salvage this season in any way they can, even if just for the pride of winning.

 

4. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson is back on this list after tossing another two interceptions and completing less than 50% of his passes against the Broncos. The growing pains have been real for the second-year signal caller who simply has not been able to put it all together this season.

Considering that Richardson has played in as many NFL games as Bo Nix, his rookie counterpart on the other side of the field in this game, patience will be necessary as Richardson continues to develop.

 

3. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young committed four turnovers in his first certifiably bad game since the early portion of the season. Young was overmatched by a Cowboys defense that seemingly woke up in Week 15.

Hopefully, this performance will not hurt Young's confidence. He had been playing with so much joy and freedom lately that it seemed like he was finally coming to his own. As evidenced by a few of the established names on this week's list, anyone can have a bad day at the office.

 

2. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

It feels like the writing is on the wall for Will Levis in Tennessee. He had been playing better of late. However, he tossed three interceptions in Week 15 and found his way to the bench. To make matters worse, Mason Rudolph significantly outplayed Levis once he entered the game.

Levis has been up and down all season, but it would not be surprising if the Titans fully turn away from him as soon as next week. Levis had so much promise but has simply squandered his opportunities.

 

1. Jake Haener, New Orleans Saints

Anytime you get benched, you are almost certainly going to end up on this list. Jake Haener was heinous in Week 15. He only managed 49 passing yards and an interception. Spencer Rattler replaced Haener and almost led the Saints to victory.

The Saints' slim hopes at making the playoffs fell into a distant whisper after this loss. Who knows who will be the starter moving forward if Derek Carr is able to return from his injury.

 



