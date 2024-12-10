X
X

Week 15 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Half-PPR: Travis Kelce, Jonnu Smith, Evan Engram, David Njoku, Tucker Kraft, Zach Ertz, Cade Otton

3 days ago
Travis Kelce - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks
1. Week 15 Tight End Fantasy Football News and Injuries
2. Week 15 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

At last, the fantasy football playoffs are here, and needless to say, it's never been more critical to set optimal lineups. If you seek extra guidance for the all-important week, our Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2024. Tight ends are always tricky, so let us assist!

Ahead of the 15th slate of 2024, let's take a look at where key tight ends like Travis Kelce, Jonnu Smith, Evan Engram, David Njoku, Tucker Kraft, Zach Ertz, and Cade Otton stand for the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.

Our half-PPR tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 15 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important tight end fantasy football injury news for this week. Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.

Week 15 Tight End Fantasy Football News and Injuries

 

Week 15 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Brock Bowers TE 35
2 2 Trey McBride TE 37
3 3 George Kittle TE 47
3 4 Jonnu Smith TE 58
3 5 Travis Kelce TE 70
4 6 David Njoku TE 84
5 7 Evan Engram TE 92
5 8 T.J. Hockenson TE 93
5 9 Sam LaPorta TE 94
5 10 Mark Andrews TE 95
5 11 Tucker Kraft TE 102
5 12 Dalton Kincaid TE 103
5 13 Zach Ertz TE 119
6 14 Pat Freiermuth TE 120
6 15 Cade Otton TE 121
6 16 Jake Ferguson TE 132
6 17 Hunter Henry TE 140
6 18 Kyle Pitts TE 145
6 19 Dalton Schultz TE 151
6 20 Cole Kmet TE 153
6 21 Juwan Johnson TE 157
6 22 Grant Calcaterra TE 160
7 23 Chig Okonkwo TE 161
7 24 Noah Gray TE 162
7 25 Mike Gesicki TE 164
7 26 Noah Fant TE 166
7 27 Isaiah Likely TE 167
7 28 Tyler Conklin TE 174
7 29 Stone Smartt TE 181
7 30 Tommy Tremble TE 188
7 31 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE 193
7 32 Daniel Bellinger TE 195
8 33 Austin Hooper TE 196
8 34 Michael Mayer TE 198
8 35 Foster Moreau TE 200
8 36 Darnell Washington TE 204
8 37 Luke Schoonmaker TE 209
8 38 Dawson Knox TE 213
8 39 Colby Parkinson TE 214
8 40 AJ Barner TE 218
8 41 Jordan Akins TE 219
8 42 Josh Oliver TE 224
8 43 Brenton Strange TE 226
8 44 Brock Wright TE 230
8 45 Elijah Higgins TE 232
8 46 Josh Whyle TE 240
8 47 Cade Stover TE 242
8 48 Drew Ogletree TE 243
8 49 Nick Vannett TE 245
9 50 Drew Sample TE 246
9 51 Davis Allen TE 249
9 52 John Bates TE 251
9 53 Durham Smythe TE 252
9 54 Johnny Mundt TE 253
9 55 Ben Sims TE 255
9 56 Kylen Granson TE 258
9 57 Lucas Krull TE 261
9 58 Mo Alie-Cox TE 262
9 59 C.J. Uzomah TE 265
9 60 Charlie Woerner TE 266
9 61 Hunter Long TE 268
9 62 Tanner Hudson TE 270
9 63 Blake Whiteheart TE 271
9 64 Tucker Fisk TE 273
10 65 Chris Manhertz TE 274
10 66 Will Mallory TE 275
10 67 Luke Farrell TE 278
10 68 Ben Sinnott TE 280
10 69 Kenny Yeboah TE 282
10 70 Julian Hill TE 284
10 71 Quintin Morris TE 285
10 72 Pharaoh Brown TE 286
10 73 Marcedes Lewis TE 288
10 74 Greg Dulcich TE 289


More Fantasy Football Analysis

Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




