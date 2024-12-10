At last, the fantasy football playoffs are here, and needless to say, it's never been more critical to set optimal lineups. If you seek extra guidance for the all-important week, our Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2024. Tight ends are always tricky, so let us assist!
Ahead of the 15th slate of 2024, let's take a look at where key tight ends like Travis Kelce, Jonnu Smith, Evan Engram, David Njoku, Tucker Kraft, Zach Ertz, and Cade Otton stand for the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.
Our half-PPR tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 15 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important tight end fantasy football injury news for this week. Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Week 15 Tight End Fantasy Football News and Injuries
- Will Dissly Expected To Miss A Few Weeks
- Tyler Higbee Practices In Full On Monday
Week 15 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|35
|2
|2
|Trey McBride
|TE
|37
|3
|3
|George Kittle
|TE
|47
|3
|4
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|58
|3
|5
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|70
|4
|6
|David Njoku
|TE
|84
|5
|7
|Evan Engram
|TE
|92
|5
|8
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|93
|5
|9
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|94
|5
|10
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|95
|5
|11
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|102
|5
|12
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|103
|5
|13
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|119
|6
|14
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|120
|6
|15
|Cade Otton
|TE
|121
|6
|16
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|132
|6
|17
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|140
|6
|18
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|145
|6
|19
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|151
|6
|20
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|153
|6
|21
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|157
|6
|22
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|160
|7
|23
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|161
|7
|24
|Noah Gray
|TE
|162
|7
|25
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|164
|7
|26
|Noah Fant
|TE
|166
|7
|27
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|167
|7
|28
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|174
|7
|29
|Stone Smartt
|TE
|181
|7
|30
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|188
|7
|31
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|193
|7
|32
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|195
|8
|33
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|196
|8
|34
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|198
|8
|35
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|200
|8
|36
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|204
|8
|37
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|209
|8
|38
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|213
|8
|39
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|214
|8
|40
|AJ Barner
|TE
|218
|8
|41
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|219
|8
|42
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|224
|8
|43
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|226
|8
|44
|Brock Wright
|TE
|230
|8
|45
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|232
|8
|46
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|240
|8
|47
|Cade Stover
|TE
|242
|8
|48
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|243
|8
|49
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|245
|9
|50
|Drew Sample
|TE
|246
|9
|51
|Davis Allen
|TE
|249
|9
|52
|John Bates
|TE
|251
|9
|53
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|252
|9
|54
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|253
|9
|55
|Ben Sims
|TE
|255
|9
|56
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|258
|9
|57
|Lucas Krull
|TE
|261
|9
|58
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|262
|9
|59
|C.J. Uzomah
|TE
|265
|9
|60
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|266
|9
|61
|Hunter Long
|TE
|268
|9
|62
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|270
|9
|63
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|271
|9
|64
|Tucker Fisk
|TE
|273
|10
|65
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|274
|10
|66
|Will Mallory
|TE
|275
|10
|67
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|278
|10
|68
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|280
|10
|69
|Kenny Yeboah
|TE
|282
|10
|70
|Julian Hill
|TE
|284
|10
|71
|Quintin Morris
|TE
|285
|10
|72
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|286
|10
|73
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|288
|10
|74
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|289
