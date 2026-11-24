Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, Tyler Higbee in Week 12 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
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The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most valuable passing offenses for fantasy football in the NFL. The combination of head coach Sean McVay and starting quarterback Matthew Stafford have supported multiple top-5 fantasy football pass-catcher stretches in the past few seasons.
So the absence of both WRs Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) should have the attention of fantasy managers in the short term. Nacua is out for the season, and Adams is likely to miss at least two more weeks of action. Both had surgery to correct ailments they suffered in-game.
The Rams don't have any other big-name pass-catchers that have been consistently productive this season, but as fantasy managers are looking to make their playoff pushes, they can use any help they can get. So which Rams pass-catchers should you add to your rosters ahead of Week 12?
Konata Mumpfield Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 14% of leagues
There's not a ton of information to go off of to make a decision, unfortunately, but Mumpfield is atop the depth chart at WR for the Rams healthy players. He's scored the most points in a game in any of the last five weeks out of the three players in this piece.
Mumpfield was only targeted four times in Week 10, which was the first game in which both Nacua and Adams sat out. He turned those passes into three catches for 81 yards, including a long catch-and-run where he eluded a defender after the catch.
Sheesh, Konata Mumpfield (top of screen) https://t.co/Z9RJeMJnHP
— JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) November 16, 2026
The Rams offense is awesome, but this play was against arguably the worst pass defense in the NFL. The opposing Arizona Cardinals just fired their defensive coordinator mid-season, and they've allowed 7.7 yards per pass attempt to opposing teams this year, which is tied for second-worst in the NFL.
The above play shouldn't be seen as evidence that Mumpfield will immediately break out. The Rams pass-catching corps is running extremely thin, though, as young tight end Terrance Ferguson (knee) will also miss the rest of the season.
The Rams also face the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and co. have regularly embarrassed the Rams under McVay to the tune of a 5-0 record, and they've bottled up Los Angeles' offense handily.
This catch by Konata Mumpfield 😮💨
LARvsLV on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FltPnVuwel
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Mumpfield should be added, though, because the Packers have struggled against wideouts this season. And he can be started in deeper leagues or as a desperation flex option.
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CJ Daniels Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 0% of leagues
Daniels played 61 percent of offensive snaps in Week 10 and was targeted only two times. He made one catch for 22 yards. He's shown some flashes, but it probably isn't nearly enough for him to become the team's WR1.
There's a chance that he gets plenty of work alongside Mumpfield, because the Packers have been a porous defense against wideouts this year while they've fared better against opposing tight ends.
CJ Daniels Jr. with his FIRST career reception!
📺 @NFLonCBS | #RamsHouse https://t.co/NdIMdTzQoc
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 15, 2026
Daniels is just a hypothetical volume play for those that want to speculate or just have no other options.
Add in 14-Team Leagues with three WR spots
Tyler Higbee Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 21% of leagues
Higbee has had his moments this season, but with only four targets on 67 percent of snaps in Week 10, things aren't exactly looking encouraging. The Packers have been much stiffer against opposing tight ends, too, allowing just over 10 PPR fantasy points per game to the position.
The 33-year-old veteran looked like he was becoming a featured part of the offense early in the season, but appears to have fallen out of favor. So it's difficult to see him regaining that ground moving forward.
Tyler Higbee scores the Rams' first TD of the day!
LARvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/RCN1hSHPOL
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
He has been the most involved of the healthy remaining tight ends for the Rams, though. He should be added in most leagues and is a solid starter for teams that don't currently have an answer at TE.
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Who Should I Pickup Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, Tyler Higbee. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
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Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, Tyler Higbee:
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