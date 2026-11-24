Andy's potential Week 12 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 12.
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Hey RotoBallers! The Week 12 slate will kick off much earlier this week, with a Thanksgiving Eve contest between the Packers and Rams, three games on Thursday, and another single-game on Black Friday.
As a result, managers will need to set their lineups much earlier than in previous weeks. Below, we will look at some potential lineup landmines to avoid over these five "early week" games.
Who should fantasy managers bench in Week 12? Let's dive in!
Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
QB: Matthew Stafford (LAR) vs. GB
Despite having a depleted pass-catching room, Matthew Stafford turned in a solid effort ahead of their Week 11 bye. Facing a struggling Arizona Cardinals secondary, Stafford went 18-for-26 for 249 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. This was his highest fantasy output since Week 5, where he totaled over 300 yards and three scores against the Buffalo Bills.
However, managers view him as a viable low-end QB1 who should greatly temper expectations. On Wednesday night, Stafford and the Rams host the Packers, who are also coming off their Week 11 bye. All year, the Packers have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs. In their previous game, they lost to the Vikings but held Kirk Cousins to just 207 passing yards.
The Packers will also welcome back superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons, who tallied 12.5 sacks in just 14 games last season. Stafford has a limited ceiling without his top two WRs in this tough matchup.
RB: Kaleb Johnson (GB) @ LAR
Let's also spotlight another potential bust in the Thanksgiving Eve contest. With Josh Jacobs set to miss another contest, the Packers will turn to Kaleb Johnson to lead the rushing attack. Johnson hasn't been consistent in this role but has shown enough upside to warrant a look as a FLEX in deeper formats.
In Week 9, Johnson ran for 68 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries but took a step back the following Sunday against a tough Vikings defense. In that contest, the entire Green Bay offense stumbled as Johnson ran for just 42 yards on 10 carries. Unfortunately, his matchup against the Rams' defense won't be any easier, even though he's in the lead role.
The Rams enter this contest allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to the position and the 12th-fewest rushing yards per game. Additionally, even though he has led the backfield, MarShawn Lloyd could steal some opportunities, which makes Johnson a high-risk FLEX with a limited floor.
WR: Khalil Shakir (BUF) vs. KC
Khalil Shakir is coming off his best effort of the season, but a serious regression could be in store on Thanksgiving night. During this victory over the Dolphins, Shakir tallied 101 yards on five receptions. This was the first time this season he hit the 100-yard mark and drew more than eight targets in a single game.
Unfortunately, he could face some regression lining up against a tough Kansas City secondary. The Chiefs will enter this AFC heavyweight clash as the seventh-fewest in passing yards allowed per game (208.8) and the second-fewest in fantasy points allowed to the position.
While the Bills could find themselves in a high-scoring affair that may open the door to a pass-heavy script, Shakir's matchup and production this season (averaging 9.6 PPR points per game from Weeks 8-10) suggest he is due for a step back.
TE: Sam LaPorta (DET) vs. CHI
Sam LaPorta entered Week 11 in a bit of a skid but turned in a much-needed bounce-back effort. During their victory over the Buccaneers, the tight end caught three of his six targets for 62 yards. Before his showing, LaPorta averaged a modest 4.8 PPR points per game and just 24.8 yards per game from Weeks 7 through 10.
Given that he is in a passing offense alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Jahmyr Gibbs, LaPorta has a lower floor, as there could be games when he takes a back seat. During this four-game stretch, he faced some of the top defenses (in terms of fantasy points allowed to TEs), and his matchup on Thanksgiving is not much easier.
The Bears have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing TEs. Last week, they held Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant to only two catches and Cade Otton to only 25 yards the week before that. LaPorta is a touchdown-dependent TE1 with a mid-end TE2 floor.
Read more player news and updates for Week 12
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 12 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Matthew Stafford, Kaleb Johnson, Khalil Shakir, Sam LaPorta. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 12. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Matthew Stafford, Kaleb Johnson, Khalil Shakir, Sam LaPorta. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 12 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Matthew Stafford, Kaleb Johnson, Khalil Shakir, Sam LaPorta compared to others:
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