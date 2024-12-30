X
Top Week 18 Quarterback Pickups - Best Fantasy QB Adds, Streamers Include Anthony Richardson, Russell Wilson, more

1 week ago by
Russell Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks
1. Week 18 Situations to Monitor
2. Single-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers
3. Two-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
4. More Waiver Wire Pickups and Advice

For many, the fantasy season ends in Week 17. Most leagues don’t want to deal with the headache of all their best starters being inactive if their team has locked in a playoff spot.

However, some out there believe that the fantasy season needs to mirror the real season because every game counts. Given how many quarterbacks may find themselves resting (or playing reduced workloads) in Week 18, those leagues will likely need to attack the waiver wire.

In this article, I will be focusing on players under 65% rostered in fantasy leagues while adding a couple of deep sleepers for two-quarterback leagues (less than 25% rostered).

Week 18 Situations to Monitor

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have already locked down the top seed in the AFC and have nothing to play for. Andy Reid has already stated that most starters will be out this week. Their backup quarterback is Carson Wentz

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts is coming off a concussion and the Eagles have a six percent chance to earn the No. 1 seed. It may make more sense to ensure Hurts is ready to go for the playoffs instead of risking a second concussion before the playoffs. Backup Kenny Pickett was knocked out of Week 17's game against Dallas with a shoulder injury, so Tanner McKee may make his first career start. 

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo locked up the No. 2 seed in the AFC with their win against the Jets in Week 17. They have nothing to play for (except for Josh Allen’s MVP bid). Buffalo's backup quarterback is Mitch Trubisky.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens control their own destiny. They play on Saturday before the Steelers, and a Baltimore win over the Cleveland Browns would clinch the AFC North. Lamar will likely play as he pushes for his second consecutive MVP award, but there is a small chance the Ravens could rest him. Josh Johnson is the team's backup quarterback.

 

Single-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Yahoo!: 58% rostered

The Colts suffered a brutal loss against the Giants in Week 17, a game that finally snuffed out their playoff hopes. Anthony Richardson was unable to play in that game due to injuries, ceding another start to Joe Flacco.

Despite the loss, the Colts have very little reason to rest Anthony Richardson in Week 18. Richardson needs as many reps as he can get. If he is healthy enough to play, the Colts should put him under center.

That would be even better for fantasy matchups since Week 18 is a home game against the Jaguars. Jacksonville has allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season (21.0).

There is a chance that Richardson is unable to play in Week 18 due to his injuries, but the upside he possesses on a weekly basis combined with the softest quarterback matchup in the NFL gives him a shot to be the QB1 if he starts.

Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Yahoo!: 44% rostered

The Steelers need to win Week 18’s game against the Bengals to keep their AFC North hopes (and a first-round home playoff game) alive. As long as Baltimore doesn't beat Cleveland in the 4:30 p.m. EST game on Saturday, we will see Pittsburgh's usual starters take the field in the 8:00 p.m. EST Saturday night game, a matchup against the fourth-worst defense in fantasy against quarterbacks (19.4 fantasy points per game).

Russell Wilson struggled as a passer in Week 17’s game against the Chiefs (205 yards and an interception) but was able to get there in fantasy thanks to an above-average rushing game (six carries for 55 yards and a touchdown).

Wilson now has at least 15.0 fantasy points in four of his last five starts. During that stretch, he’s averaging 5.0 rushing attempts per game. More importantly, George Pickens returned in Week 17. He gives Russell Wilson a huge target against a bad secondary.

 

Two-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Yahoo!: 16% rostered

Drake Maye continues to provide strong plays with the worst supporting cast in the NFL. Unfortunately, Week 17’s matchup against the Chargers didn’t afford him many chances to help fantasy managers.

Maye finished with just 117 passing yards and a touchdown and six carries for 32 yards in a blowout loss to the Chargers. It was the first time this season Maye failed to score double-digit fantasy points and broke a three-game streak of 17.0+ fantasy points scored.

The Patriots' season ended long ago, so we can feel confident that we will see Maye continue to get reps in Week 18. New England’s Week 18 opponent (Buffalo) is typically a bad quarterback matchup. However, Buffalo has no incentive to play their key defensive starters.

That could lead to a bigger-than-expected game for the rookie quarterback. Maye scored 17.4 fantasy points in his Week 16 matchup against Buffalo and could top that number this week.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Yahoo!: 14% rostered

Michael Penix Jr. will make his third start against Carolina’s atrocious secondary. The Panthers have given up 33 passing touchdowns this season (and 19.3 fantasy points per game) after Baker Mayfield carved them up in Week 18.

Atlanta controls their destiny in the playoffs and they need to get their rookie quarterback some repetitions if he’s going to make his playoff debut. Penix has the weapons to attack Carolina’s secondary to keep Atlanta’s playoff hopes alive.



More Waiver Wire Pickups and Advice

