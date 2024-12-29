San Francisco 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings is enjoying the best season of his career, and he has been a difference-maker at times for fantasy football. The 27-year-old has produced at least 20.1 half-PPR fantasy points three times this season and even has a monster 41-point game.
However, the 49ers offense has been inconsistent this year, so the former seventh-round pick has also fallen under 10 fantasy points eight times. With fantasy football championships on the line in Week 17, no one wants to eat a dud performance. That said, Jennings is firmly on the fantasy radar and plays in the last game of the week.
What is Jennings' fantasy football outlook? Should you start him in Week 17? Let's dive in.
Jauan Jennings Fantasy Football Outlook
Jennings has earned at least six targets in six of his last seven games. He has three games with at least 11 targets in 2024. After a few seasons of being San Francisco's clear No. 4 or No. 5 option in the passing game, he's played a primary role and leads the team with 93 targets on the campaign.
In the fantasy football finale on Monday night, Jennings draws a matchup with the Detroit Lions, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. A slew of key injuries has the Lions' defense reeling, and Detroit has been shredded by DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Christian Watson, and Michael Pittman Jr. in recent weeks.
For Week 17, RotoBaller has Jennings in the WR16 slot in half-PPR setups.
Should I Start Jauan Jennings in Week 17?
With Jennings coming in as a mid-range WR2, most fantasy managers should be starting him. The Lions defense is battered but its offense will force San Francisco to air it out and play aggressively to keep up. That said, he should only be left on the bench if you have a truly elite group of wideouts and flex options.
"It had to be Jennings to finish this drive!" 🤩 @49ers take the lead!
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/FVLQTw8PK7
— NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2024
The matchup and game conditions should set Jennings up for another double-digit fantasy point performance, and he could compete to be a WR1 if he finds the end zone. Jennings needs roughly 150 yards to post his first 1,000-yard campaign, so look for Kyle Shanahan and company to get him involved early and often.
