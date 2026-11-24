November 24, 2026

Andy's updated top 200 rest-of-season fantasy hockey rankings for November. These NHL rankings are for Yahoo rotisserie (category) leagues and include C, LW, RW, D, and G.

Hey RotoBallers! Now that we're past the quarter-mark of the 2026-27 season, there's no better time to take a look at our updated top 200 rest-of-season rankings.

As a reminder, these rankings are designed around standard Yahoo rotisserie leagues. This format utilizes six skater categories (Goals, Assists, Power-Play Points, +/-, Shots on Goal, and Blocked Shots) and four goalie categories (Wins, Save Percentage, Goals Against Average, and Shutouts).

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Rest-of-Season Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings

Tier Rank Player Position Team 1 1 Connor McDavid C EDM 1 2 Leon Draisaitl C EDM 1 3 Kirill Kaprizov LW MIN 1 4 Evan Bouchard D EDM 2 5 Matt Boldy LW MIN 2 6 Nikita Kucherov RW TB 2 7 David Pastrnak RW BOS 2 8 Macklin Celebrini C SJ 2 9 Cutter Gauthier RW ANA 2 10 Jake Oettinger G DAL 3 11 Kyle Connor LW WPG 3 12 Auston Matthews C TOR 3 13 Linus Ullmark G OTT 3 14 Quinn Hughes D MIN 3 15 Tage Thompson C BUF 3 16 Cale Makar D COL 3 17 Nick Suzuki C MTL 3 18 Jason Robertson LW DAL 3 19 Tim Stutzle C OTT 4 20 Jack Hughes C NJ 4 21 Cole Caufield LW MTL 4 22 Andrei Vasilevskiy G TB 4 23 Sebastian Aho C CAR 4 24 Connor Hellebuyck G NJ 4 25 Matthew Tkachuk RW FLA 4 26 Jack Eichel C VGK 4 27 Ilya Sorokin G NYI 4 28 Matthew Schaefer D NYI 5 29 Zach Werenski D CBJ 5 30 Jesper Wallstedt G MIN 5 31 Lane Hutson D MTL 5 32 Jacob Fowler G MTL 5 33 Brandon Hagel LW TB 5 34 Mikko Rantanen RW DAL 5 35 Mark Scheifele C WPG 5 36 Jeremy Swayman G BOS 5 37 Jake Guentzel LW TB 5 38 Leo Carlsson C ANA 6 39 Pyotr Kochetkov G CAR 6 40 Jackson LaCombe D ANA 6 41 Brady Tkachuk LW FLA 6 42 Adam Fox D NYR 6 43 Sam Reinhart RW FLA 6 44 Clayton Keller LW UTA 6 45 Joel Hofer G STL 6 46 Mikhail Sergachev D UTA 6 47 Filip Forsberg LW NSH 6 48 Beckett Sennecke RW ANA 6 49 Andrei Svechnikov LW CAR 7 50 Rasmus Dahlin D BUF 7 51 Mitch Marner RW VGK 7 52 Logan Cooley C UTA 7 53 Martin Necas RW COL 7 54 Jake Sanderson D OTT 7 55 Wyatt Johnston C DAL 7 56 Seth Jones D FLA 7 57 Logan Stankoven C CAR 7 58 Alex DeBrincat LW DET 7 59 William Nylander RW TOR 7 60 Roman Josi D NSH 7 61 Alex Tuch RW WSH 8 62 Lucas Raymond RW DET 7 63 Joel Eriksson Ek C MIN 8 64 Dylan Larkin C MON 8 65 Mark Stone RW VGK 8 66 Robert Thomas C STL 8 67 Bo Horvat C NYI 8 68 Kirill Marchenko LW TOR 8 69 Jack Quinn RW BUF 8 70 Josh Morrissey D WPG 8 71 Drake Batherson RW OTT 8 72 Miro Heiskanen D DAL 8 73 Dylan Guenther RW UTA 8 74 Adrian Kempe RW LA 9 75 Brock Boeser RW VAN 9 76 Artemi Panarin LW LA 9 77 Philip Broberg D STL 9 78 Mackenzie Blackwood G COL 9 79 Artturi Lehkonen LW COL 9 80 Jackson Blake RW CAR 9 81 Jimmy Snuggerud RW STL 9 82 John Carlson D TB 9 83 Mikael Granlund C ANA 9 84 Jacob Markstrom G FLA 9 85 Juuse Saros G NSH 9 86 Dylan Holloway LW STL 9 87 Joel Farabee RW CGY 9 88 Devon Levi G EDM 9 89 Shayne Gostisbehere D CAR 9 90 Nikolaj Ehlers LW CAR 9 91 Vasily Podkolzin LW EDM 9 92 Cole Perfetti LW WPG 10 93 Daniil Tarasov G DET 10 94 Tomas Hertl C VGK 10 95 Dylan Garand G NYR 10 96 Devon Toews D COL 10 97 Steven Stamkos LW NSH 10 98 Moritz Seider D DET 10 99 Juraj Slafkovsky RW MTL 10 100 Jakob Chychrun D WSH 10 101 Carter Verhaeghe LW FLA 10 102 Jesper Bratt LW NJ 10 103 Elias Pettersson C VAN 10 104 Erik Karlsson D PIT 10 105 Roope Hintz C DAL 10 106 Charlie McAvoy D BOS 10 107 Timo Meier LW NJ 10 108 Jamie Drysdale D PHI 10 109 Cam Talbot G CBJ 10 110 Mika Zibanejad C NYR 10 111 Nico Hischier C NJ 10 112 Sidney Crosby C PIT 10 113 Darren Raddysh D TOR 10 114 Jake Neighbours LW STL 10 115 Sean Walker D CAR 10 116 Carter Hart G VGK 11 117 Elias Lindholm C BOS 11 118 Thomas Harley D DAL 11 119 Rickard Rakell LW PIT 11 120 Pavel Dorofeyev RW NYR 11 121 Aleksander Barkov C FLA 11 122 Charle-Edouard D'Astous D TB 11 123 Filip Gustavsson G MIN 11 124 Roman Kantserov C CHI 11 125 Thomas Chabot D OTT 11 126 Nick Schmaltz C UTA 11 127 Brock Nelson C COL 11 128 Zach Hyman RW EDM 11 129 Scott Wedgewood G COL 11 130 Brock Faber D MIN 11 131 Filip Hronek D VAN 11 132 Nazem Kadri C COL 11 133 Ryan O'Reilly C NSH 11 134 Philipp Grubauer G SEA 12 135 Luke Hughes D NJ 12 136 John Tavares C TOR 12 137 Brandt Clarke D LA 12 138 Sam Rinzel D CHI 12 139 Zach Benson LW BUF 12 140 Morgan Geekie RW BOS 12 141 Brayden Point C TB 12 142 Mathew Barzal C NYI 15 143 Alexis Lafreniere RW NYR 12 144 Ivan Demidov RW MTL 12 145 Mackenzie Weegar D UTA 12 146 Matvei Michkov RW PHI 12 147 Adin Hill G VGK 12 148 Arseny Gritsyuk LW NJ 13 149 Sam Malinski D COL 12 150 Cole Hutson D WSH 12 151 Alex Laferriere RW LA 12 152 Tristan Jarry G EDM 12 153 Brad Marchand RW FLA 13 154 Dmitry Orlov D SJ 13 155 Dustin Wolf G CGY 13 156 Mattias Samuelsson D BUF 13 157 Jack Roslovic RW TOR 13 158 Kent Johnson RW CBJ 13 159 Logan Thompson G WSH 13 160 Joonas Korpisalo G NYR 13 161 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins LW EDM 13 162 Devin Cooley G CGY 13 163 Vince Dunn D SEA 13 164 Mattias Ekholm D EDM 13 165 Viktor Arvidsson RW DET 14 166 J.T. Miller C NYR 13 167 Will Smith RW SJ 13 168 Trevor Connelly LW VGK 13 169 Ryan Leonard RW WSH 14 170 Anthony Stolarz G TOR 14 171 Brandon Montour D SEA 14 172 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen G BUF 14 173 Dougie Hamilton D NJ 14 174 Karel Vejmelka G UTA 14 175 Berkly Catton LW SEA 14 176 Spencer Knight G CHI 14 177 Pavel Zacha C BOS 14 178 Adam Fantilli C CBJ 14 179 Quinton Byfield C LA 14 180 Bowen Byram D CHI 14 181 Gabriel Vilardi RW WPG 14 182 Neal Pionk D WPG 14 183 Michael DiPietro G BOS 14 184 Jonas Brodin D MIN 14 185 Travis Sanheim D PHI 14 186 Sam Bennett C FLA 14 187 Shea Theodore D VGK 14 188 Jared Spurgeon D MIN 14 189 Simon Holmstrom RW NYI 14 190 Jaccob Slavin D CAR 14 191 Noah Dobson D MTL 15 192 Blake Coleman LW MIN 15 193 Vincent Trocheck C UTA 15 194 Ivan Barbashev LW VGK 15 195 Brett Pesce D NJ 15 196 Emmitt Finnie LW DET 15 197 Evgeni Malkin RW PIT 15 198 Seth Jarvis RW CAR 15 199 Nico Daws G WPG 15 200 Bryan Rust RW PIT

2026-27 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Latest News

Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger recorded a 33-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. After allowing six goals in an embarrassing 8-3 loss to Winnipeg earlier this month, Oettinger has produced two shutouts in four starts.

His form has been crucial for the Stars this season, as the team doesn't score many goals. Oettinger is 13-4-1 after 18 starts, with a league-high five shutouts. No other goalie has managed more than two shutouts this season. Dallas' No. 1 is also among the league leaders with a 2.13 goals-against average. His save percentage stands at .909.

Roman Kantserov, C, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks forward Roman Kantserov scored his first career hat trick and added an assist in Sunday's 6-3 victory over Vancouver. He had a goal in each period and finished with three power-play points. After initially struggling to make an impact, Kantserov has been sneaky good in recent weeks.

He has taken over the rookie scoring lead, putting up 18 points (13 goals, five assists) in 24 games. With Connor Bedard (shoulder) out for months, Kantserov has a chance to log action as Chicago's first-line center, putting him in a good position to maintain his productivity.

Zach Benson, LW, Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson notched a goal and two assists in Sunday's impressive 6-2 road win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Benson's playmaking helped Buffalo to a 4-1 lead in the second period. The team cruised in the third, with Benson icing the game with an empty-net goal. Earlier this month, Benson found himself in a slump, going four games scoreless. But he is now riding a four-game point streak.

The 21-year-old boasts a team-high 17 assists and has scored four goals in 24 games. After a career-high 43 points in 2025-26, Benson is on track to shatter his scoring record this season.

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