Zion Johnson Questionable To Return On Sunday
3 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers offensive guard Zion Johnson (ankle) is questionable to return on Sunday versus the Bucs. The 25-year-old sustained an ankle injury. However, with the game presumably out of reach, he likely won't be back for the remainder of Week 15. Unfortunately, Johnson won't have much time to get healthy, considering the Chargers will meet the Broncos on Thursday night. The team certainly needs him out there, especially with Justin Herbert taking a beating of late. But if he misses time, Jamaree Salyer is the only healthy guard on the roster behind Trey Pipkins III.
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
