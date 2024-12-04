Ziaire Williams Will Not Play Wednesday
3 days agoBrooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. The 23-year-old will miss his second consecutive game after sustaining a knee injury during Sunday's matchup with the Magic. Williams has been a reliable rotational piece for the Nets this season, averaging 21.8 minutes and 8.6 points per game. Tyrese Martin may see an increase in playing time as a result. Williams' next opportunity to return will be Sunday against the Bucks.
Source: NBA Injury Report
