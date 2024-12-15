Xavier Legette Questionable To Return Against Cowboys
3 weeks agoCarolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (groin) exited during the second half of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. He is officially questionable to return. At the time of his departure, the rookie had caught two of his three targets of seven yards through the air. He also rushed for two yards. Adam Thielen, David Moore, and Jalen Coker should operate as the Panthers' primary wide receivers with Legette sidelined.
Source: Kassidy Hill
