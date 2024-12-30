Xavier Legette Delivers Low Yardage On Five Receptions
2 weeks agoCarolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette caught five of his nine targets for just 28 yards during Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie receiver returned from a one-week absence to lead the Panthers in targets and receptions, but his yardage output was relatively disappointing. Legette also played just 68.1 percent of the offensive snaps, which is lower than usual but could just be a reflection of the Panthers being cautious in his first game back from injury. Moving forward, Legette should be able to establish himself as Carolina's No. 2 receiver behind Adam Thielen, but that doesn't mean he won't occasionally be out-played by the likes of Jalen Coker and David Moore. Heading into Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons, Legette ranks as a WR4.
Source: RotoBaller
