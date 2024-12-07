Will Smith Out On Saturday
4 days agoSan Jose Sharks center Will Smith (upper body) will not be in the lineup on Saturday against Florida. He's considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury Smith sustained in Thursday's matchup against Tampa Bay. The 19-year-old rookie recently enjoyed a hot streak and has taken his points tally to 11 through 24 appearances. Ethan Cardwell will slot into the lineup in Smith's absence on Saturday. He's bagged 50 points (24 goals, 26 assists) in 84 career AHL appearances and will showcase his talent in the big league in a third-line role against the defending Stanley Cup champions.
Source: Sheng Peng
