Will Reichard A Full Participant In Wednesday's Practice
2 days agoMinnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard (quad) was a full participant in practice Wednesday. Reichard is returning from a stint on injured reserve and is currently within his 21-day practice window. Reichard has not played since Week 9. However, the rookie had been playing excellent football prior to his injury. In eight games, Reichard connected on 14 of 16 field goals and made all 23 of his extra points. Perhaps most impressive was that his field goals were fairly evenly distributed across varying distances. If Reichard can take the field in Week 14, then he should supplant his replacement, John Parker Romo. Romo has played well in Reichard's stead, but the Vikings invested a sixth-round pick in Reichard in the spring and his play did not suggest he should be replaced. If Reichard is back on the NFL field then he should be back in fantasy lineups.
Source: Ben Goessling
