Will Levis A Fine Streamer For Week 14 Vs. The Jaguars
4 days agoTennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis faces the reeling Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend in a divisional battle. The young quarterback has shown marked improvement since returning from injury, finishing as a top-20 quarterback each of the past four weeks, including one top-10 finish. The bar was extremely low for the Kentucky product, as he had failed to reach even that threshold in four out of five weeks to begin the year. While it's not pretty all of the time, Levis has thrown for seven touchdowns to two interceptions since Week 10 and looks much more comfortable in this offense. Unfortunately, the Titans are No. 1 in the league in sacks allowed during this time, but it's promising that Levis has still managed to put up decent numbers instead of this issue. This week, Levis faces a Jaguars defense that is 31st against opposing quarterbacks, which puts him as a potential streamer with six teams on the bye. It's possible that Tennessee opts to go with a more ground-heavy offensive approach, given Jacksonville's struggles in that department. Still, Levis at home against an atrocious secondary should give fantasy managers a nice floor.
Source: ESPN
