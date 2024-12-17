Will Dissly Doesn't Practice On Monday
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) didn't suit up for Monday's practice session. It's worth noting that this just an estimated practice report, so it doesn't mean too much. Dissly suffered a shoulder injury in Week 14 and was expected to miss a few weeks. That being said, it's not shocking to see him missing practice time. There's a good chance that Dissly sits out in Week 16 considering it's a short week, so he'd need to get ready to play by Thursday. Stone Smartt started in place of Dissly during Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Smartt hauled in five of his six targets for 50 yards in the blowout loss. He could have some TE2 appeal for Week 16 if Dissly misses Thursday's game.
Source: chargers.com
