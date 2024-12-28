Vitek Vanecek Week-To-Week With Fractured Cheekbone
2 weeks agoSan Jose Sharks goaltender Vitek Vanecek is considered week-to-week with a fractured cheekbone. He suffered the injury on Dec. 17 against Winnipeg when an errant puck hit him in the face while Vanecek was sitting on the bench. The Czech netminder landed on Injured Reserve on Friday, with forward Klim Kostin activated from Injured Reserve in a corresponding move. Yaroslav Askarov and Alexandar Georgiev have shared starts during Vanecek's absence. Following Georgiev's 30-save effort in Friday's 6-3 loss to Vegas, Askarov is scheduled to start in Saturday's matchup against Calgary.
Source: Sheng Peng
