Victor Wembanyama Questionable For Sunday
4 days agoSan Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (back) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. After missing the last two games due to bilateral low back soreness, the 20-year-old could make his return to the court on Sunday. Wembanyama has been a fantasy standout this season, averaging 23.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and leading the league with 3.4 blocks per game. Fantasy managers will want to check back for updates as game time approaches.
Source: NBA Injury Report
