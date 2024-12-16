Victor Olofsson Pots Two Goals In Sunday's Win
3 weeks agoVegas Golden Knights winger Victor Olofsson stole the headlines with a two-goal performance in Sunday's 3-2 win over Minnesota. He potted a power-play goal in the first period to tie the game at one and delivered the game-winning tally in an even-strength situation early in the third. Olofsson has heated up recently, scoring in three consecutive games for the first time since January 2022. Due to a lower-body injury, Olofsson has been limited to 11 appearances this season. But he's had a good scoring rate when healthy, producing seven goals and nine points. Four of the goals have come on the power-play.
Source: ESPN
