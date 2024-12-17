Valeri Nichushkin Pots Lone Avalanche Goal In Monday's Defeat
2 weeks agoColorado Avalanche winger Valeri Nichushkin was the team's lone goal-scorer in Monday's 3-1 defeat against Vancouver. He grabbed a late consolation goal with 46 seconds left in regulation. Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar picked up the assists. Nichushkin already has five goals for the month and has been providing steady offense since making his season debut a month ago. He's bagged eight goals in total and sits on 12 points through 16 appearances. The Russian forward skates on the second line with Ross Colton and Casey Mittelstadt and has landed a job on the first power-play unit.
Source: ESPN
