Tyrone Tracy Jr. Scores Rushing Touchdown In Week 14
3 days agoNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. led the backfield in Sunday's 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints, tallying 45 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries while adding five receptions for 38 yards. Tracy's 2.8 yards per carry highlighted the difficulty he faced against a tough Saints defensive front, with his longest run gaining just seven yards. Despite the inefficiency, he was a focal point of the offense, leading the team in carries (next closest was Devin Singletary with just two) and tying for the team lead in receptions. Tracy's rushing touchdown salvaged his fantasy performance, and his dual-threat role helped him to a solid 16.8 fantasy points, making him a bright spot in an otherwise frustrating offensive outing for New York.
Source: NFL.com
