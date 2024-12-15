Tyrone Tracy Jr. Has Quiet Game In Week 15
3 weeks agoNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. struggled to find his footing in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Despite leading the backfield with 10 carries, Tracy managed just 31 rushing yards with a long of 12 and a modest 3.1 yards per carry, failing to find the end zone. He added one reception for four yards, finishing the game with four fantasy points. While Tracy had more carries than Devin Singletary, who logged eight, Singletary capitalized on a goal-line opportunity for a touchdown and outpaced Tracy in the passing game with three receptions. Both backs tied for total touches at 11, but Tracy's limited efficiency and lack of scoring opportunities muted his impact.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com