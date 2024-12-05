Tyreek Hill Back At Practice On Thursday
19 hours agoMiami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist) returned to the practice field on Thursday after being held out of Wednesday's session. Hill has routinely been rested early in the week due to a wrist injury that he's been dealing with for much of the year. He'll likely be listed as limited on Thursday but shouldn't be in any danger of missing a divisional clash this weekend against the visiting New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Fantasy managers will want to leave the Cheetah in their starting lineups this weekend as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2, especially with Jets shutdown cornerback looking unlikely to play in Week 14 due to injury. The 30-year-old Hill hasn't lived up to his lofty expectations in 2024, mainly because of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa going on Injured Reserve due to a concussion earlier in the season. Tagovailoa is back now, though, and Hill has three TDs in the last four games.
Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel - David Furones
Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel - David Furones